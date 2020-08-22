Lady Vikes drop opener then win 2 in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview softball suffered another big loss in its opening game of the Freeman Invitational on Saturday in Lincoln but then took out some frustration in the following two games and evened up its record at 2-2.

Lakeview fell 10-2 to Polk County when the Slammers scored four in the second and five in the fifth but bounced back with an 8-0 shutout of Weeping Water and a 10-0 blanking of South Sioux City.

Following the wins, the Lady Vikes are now just one victory away from matching their total in all of 2019.

Standout performances included Abbie Scholl going 7 for 10 in the three games while scoring three runs, Haley Frenzen piling up five hits with five RBIs and Hannah Allen earning two wins in the circle while striking out 18 and walking just one.

GAME 1 - Polk County 10, Lakeview 2: Polk County hit around in the second and scored four runs with five singles and a double. The Slammers added to it with five runs and five hits in the third.

Scholl scored the first Lakeview run in the third when she singled and scored on Frenzen's triple. Frenzen stole home for the second run. The Lady Vikes stranded seven other hitters.