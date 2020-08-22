Lady Vikes drop opener then win 2 in Lincoln

Lakeview softball suffered another big loss in its opening game of the Freeman Invitational on Saturday in Lincoln but then took out some frustration in the following two games and evened up its record at 2-2.
Lakeview fell 10-2 to Polk County when the Slammers scored four in the second and five in the fifth but bounced back with an 8-0 shutout of Weeping Water and a 10-0 blanking of South Sioux City.
Following the wins, the Lady Vikes are now just one victory away from matching their total in all of 2019.
Standout performances included Abbie Scholl going 7 for 10 in the three games while scoring three runs, Haley Frenzen piling up five hits with five RBIs and Hannah Allen earning two wins in the circle while striking out 18 and walking just one.
GAME 1 - Polk County 10, Lakeview 2: Polk County hit around in the second and scored four runs with five singles and a double. The Slammers added to it with five runs and five hits in the third.
Scholl scored the first Lakeview run in the third when she singled and scored on Frenzen's triple. Frenzen stole home for the second run. The Lady Vikes stranded seven other hitters.
GAME 2 - Lakeview 8, Weeping Water 0: Allen earned the first shutout of her career while pitching all five innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10 to go with a lone walk.
Only two Weeping Water hitters reached second base, and Allen set the Weeping Water lineup down in order twice.
At the plate, Scholl put together a three-hit performance with three straight hits in her final three at bats. Frenzen, Allen, Aubrey Stromberg, Calie Booth and Lizzy Sand all had two hits.
Booth scored Stromberg with a single through the left side in the second inning. Frenzen blasted a two-run home run to center, and Paxton Lusche scored Allen on a single to left in the third. Stromberg, Sand and Scholl had RBI hits for four more runs in the fifth and ended the game on the mercy rule.
GAME 3 - Lakeview 10, South Sioux City 0: Allen collected her second-ever varsity win with four innings of work, one hit, seven Ks and no walks. She set down eight in a row after a one out single in the second.
The Lady Vikes split their offense between five runs in the third and five more in the fourth.
A bad throw during a double steal brought Scholl home for the first run of the game. Frenzen, Allen and Booth then had RBI hits. The first four Lakeview hitters reached in the fourth and sparked another five-run rally that included Ayshia DeLancey's RBI single, Frenzen's RBI double, Stromberg's run-scoring grounder past third and Lusche's 2-RBI double to left field.
The Lady Vikes are back in action Thursday in a road game at Centennial.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email sports@columbustelegram.com.
