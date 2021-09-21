Lady Vikes endure 'one of those nights' against Seward

There was little Lakeview softball could do to stop the Seward onslaught Monday night at home. Although the Lady Vikes shot themselves in the foot often by committing seven errors, Seward also racked up 13 hits and went 8 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
That kind of a performance from the visitors frustrated and disappointed the group following a 20-2 loss that snapped an eight-game winning streak.
The nature of the game can sometimes produce cruel and misleading final scores. Thus, while Lakeview ran into a hot opponent, coach Jasey Reinhart said there were still too many internal problems to simply point to bad luck.
"It was just one of those nights. It is part of the game to have on days and off days. Last night was an off day," she said. "I think our mental resilience was lacking. We knew they were going to hit the ball and that we would need to play solid. We just didn't compete at the level that we normally compete at. Again, it was just one of those nights; every team has them."
Seward had won five in a row before an 8-6 loss to York on Saturday. The Bluejays showed up with that bad taste in their mouth and washed it away with an offense that scored at least five runs in each inning but two and ended the night early in the fourth.
The visitors plated six in the first, Lakeview answered with two in the bottom half, but five in the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth were too much to overcome.
The Bluejays sent 10 to the plate in the first and needed just three hits to score six times thanks to two walks, an error and a hit batter. The second included a leadoff home run, three singles, a double and a walk. Two runs came across in the third with just one hit. Two errors, two stolen bases and a wild pitch made it 13-2. Ten more Seward hitters came to the plate in the fourth and scored seven times on three singles, four errors, a hit batter and a two-run homer.
Lakeview produced its only two runs in the first when Molly Frenzen led off with a single, scored on Abbie Scholl's triple and Scholl came in on Haley Frenzen's RBI groundout.
Facing a lineup that scores nearly seven runs per game is a challenge in itself. Giving away 13 bases on errors, walks and hit batters only made that challenge more difficult.
"It was an equal combination of both," Reinhart said. "They are a traditionally solid program, and we didn't play to our potential from top to bottom."
Although the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, and one the Lady Vikes haven't had to take in more than a week, the season record stands at 12-5 and is on pace to set a new high for the last 15 seasons. Lakeview has a chance to bounce back right away on Thursday ahead of Saturday's conference tournament in Central City.
The Lady Vikes can keep adding to a historic season with a win over the Huskies. They've lost the last seven in a row to Aurora dating back to 2014.
"Today is a new day. Just like any other game, we are going to celebrate our successes, big and small, and continue work on the things that need improving," Reinhart said. "We are going to work hard to prepare for our next outing against Aurora."
