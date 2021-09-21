Lady Vikes endure 'one of those nights' against Seward

There was little Lakeview softball could do to stop the Seward onslaught Monday night at home. Although the Lady Vikes shot themselves in the foot often by committing seven errors, Seward also racked up 13 hits and went 8 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

That kind of a performance from the visitors frustrated and disappointed the group following a 20-2 loss that snapped an eight-game winning streak.

The nature of the game can sometimes produce cruel and misleading final scores. Thus, while Lakeview ran into a hot opponent, coach Jasey Reinhart said there were still too many internal problems to simply point to bad luck.

"It was just one of those nights. It is part of the game to have on days and off days. Last night was an off day," she said. "I think our mental resilience was lacking. We knew they were going to hit the ball and that we would need to play solid. We just didn't compete at the level that we normally compete at. Again, it was just one of those nights; every team has them."

Seward had won five in a row before an 8-6 loss to York on Saturday. The Bluejays showed up with that bad taste in their mouth and washed it away with an offense that scored at least five runs in each inning but two and ended the night early in the fourth.