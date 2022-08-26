Lady Vikes explode for 11 runs at Centennial, CHS falls just short vs. Westside

After conceding a run in the opening inning, Lakeview scored 11 unanswered runs to run-rule Centennial 11-1 Thursday in four innings. The Lady Vikes sprayed 11 hits all over the diamond and Hannah Allen threw her first no-hitter of the season facing two batters over the minimum.

Haley Frenzen was one of four Lady Vikes to record two hits Thursday night. Frenzen singled, doubled, drove in a game-high five runs and scored once. Ayshia DeLancey hit 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Molly Frenzen and Moe Colegrove singled twice and scored twice.

"The girls played well (last night). Hannah (Allen) pitched very well on the mound," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "Our hitting adjusted quickly and we were able to put the ball in play."

Centennial's only offense for the game came in the first after a Lakeview error. After a sac bunt, a dropped third strike led to the Broncos taking a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Lakeview answered with six runs. DeLancey doubled and Finecy reached on a out-out error setting up Khayl Salinas-Cone. On an 0-2 pitch, Salinas-Cone grounded a two-run single through the right side to grant Lakeview a 2-1 lead.

After an error and a walk loaded the bases, Haley cleared the bases on a line-drive double to center field. Cali Bentz followed that up with an RBI single to make it 6-1.

Molly drove in Finecy with a two-out RBI single in the third. Haley drove in Molly and Colegrove on a two-run single up the middle to increase the lead to 9-1.

A Finecy RBI single and a wild pitch in the fourth wrapped up the offense's day at the plate in the fourth as the Lady Vikes extended the lead to 11-1.

Allen walked her only batter of the game in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bronco was left on base following a pop out and a three-pitch strikeout. For the game, the junior pitcher punched out eight Centennial hitters allowing just the one unearned run.

Lakeview improved to 3-2 and it returns home Tuesday for a meeting with Central City.

Omaha Westside 6, Columbus 5: The Discoverers' comeback fell just short Thursday at Bradshaw Park as the Warriors held on for the one-run win.

Columbus entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 6-4. Third baseman Danica Taylor led off the frame with a solo home run to pull it within one.

After a ground out, Jenna Taylor drew a walk but the Discoverers struck out for the final two outs of the game.

Four Discoverers recorded two-hit games, including Danica who drove in two and scored two runs. Jordyn Trotta doubled twice with Emma Riedmiller and Hannah Dahlke singling twice each. Callen Heule ended night with two RBIs.

Riedmiller, after walking seven batters Tuesday against Lincoln Southwest, didn't walk one Westside hitter as she struck out eight Warriors. The senior allowed six runs, four earned, on 13 hits.

Westside scored two runs on three hits in the first. It extended the lead to 3-0 on a two-out RBI sac fly in the third.

Following a three up, three down inning by Riedmiller, the Discoverers mounted a two-out rally to take the lead in the home half of the third.

Trotta doubled with one out and scored on a two-out single by Danica. After Riedmiller doubled and Jenna walked to load the bases, Danica scored on a wild pitch and Heule singled home Riedmiller and Jenna to put Columbus ahead 4-3.

Westside scored three runs in the fourth on an RBI double, RBI single and a wild pitch to take a 6-4 lead. Columbus went down in order in the fourth and it stranded two in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Discoverers drop to 2-3 on the season and it'll compete in Saturday's LPS Softball Invite at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.