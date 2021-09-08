Lady Vikes lose 12-4 at Wayne

Lakeview softball saw its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night against Wayne.

After trailing 4-0, the Lady Vikes pulled within two runs of Wayne heading to the bottom of the fifth. However, the Blue Devils scored six runs in the final two frames to win 12-4.

The Lady Vikes committed seven errors leading to eight unearned runs charged to starting pitcher Hannah Allen. She finished with 5 and 2/3 innings and six strikeouts.

Lakeview got a two-run single by Abbie Scholl in the third to cut the deficit to 4-2. Scholl finished the game 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

In the fifth, two runs came home on an error and a Haley Frenzen RBI double to center field to cut the Wayne lead to 6-4.

Wayne's starter struck out 13 Lady Vikes as five players punched out at least twice.

Lakeview's record is now 4-3 and will play in its home invite Saturday.

