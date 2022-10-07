Lady Vikes magical season ends in district final defeat

ELKHORN - One of the Lady Vikes' best seasons in program history ended Friday as they were swept by Elkhorn in the Class B-8 district final at Elkhorn High School in Elkhorn.

The Antlers took game one 2-0 on runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In game two, Elkhorn scored eight runs in the final two innings for an 11-1 victory to secure its ticket to Hastings for the state tournament.

"This team has done a lot that hasn't been done in the program for a long time. In the huddle, I just told them to remember the good things," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "Obviously, there were some things we would've liked to go a different direction, but I can't say enough of how proud I am of these girls."

Reinhart said the team's fight is what's impressed her most with this team.

"The fact that they bought in as a team," she said. "They were always competing. There was a never, 'Oh, we're out of it.'"

Lakeview struggled to generate offense in both games Friday against Antlers junior pitcher Claire Nuismer. In two games, Nuismer pitched 13 innings allowing one unearned run on three hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Cali Bentz singled in the fourth inning of game one for the lone Lakeview hit. Molly Frenzen and Bentz singled in game two for the only two base knocks.

"I think just maybe we weren't as aggressive. We were a little bit too selective. We weren't attacking our pitches," Reinhart said. "She's (Nuismer) a solid pitcher. I'm not going to take that away from her, but our bats weren't what I was expecting (today)."

The Lady Vikes committed 10 errors over two games. Of the 13 Antler runs, eight were earned. Reinhart said maybe nerves were involved.

"Just those things that happened. Those fluke things that happened. I don't know if we've never not covered a bunt all season, so maybe nerves were a part of it," Reinhart said. "Probably playing at this high level against a high-level team. This is by far the best team we've played all year. To be that close with them the first game, that's what I expected."

Bentz started both games in the circle for Lakeview. The freshman pitched a complete game in game one, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts. In game two, Bentz pitched four innings with eight runs allowed, four earned, on six hits, two walks and one strikeout.

"They just happened to get the hits that they needed when they needed to. They capitalized on the few things that we gave them unfortunately," Reinhart said. "Cali (Bentz) did great. I'm so excited for her for the next three years. She's gotten a lot of compliments from a lot of high-level coaches that are totally deserved. I'm excited about her."

The turning point of Friday's district final was in the fourth inning of game one. Lakeview featured runners on the corners with nobody out following a Haley Frenzen walk and a Bentz single. After a strikeout, Ayshia DeLancey drove a ball into the outfield with Haley tagging up.

Elkhorn left fielder Ava Anderson threw home to catcher Annabelle Hensley for a bang-bang play at home plate. Haley was ruled out.

In the home half, a bunt single thrown into right field put a runner on second. Two batters later, Kendall Rager put the Antlers in front 1-0 on a single grounded up the middle to center field. It was the first ball hit into the outfield for Elkhorn.

The Antlers scored an insurance run in the sixth on a Lakeview error. In the seventh, Hannah Allen walked to put the tying run at the plate but Nuismer struck out back-to-back Lady Vikes to capture game one.

Elkhorn stuck first in the second inning of game two on a Nuismer solo home run and an RBI single from Makailey Beekman.

Lakeview answered in the home half. Bentz singled and scored all the way from first as DeLanecy laced a hard grounder through Antlers shortstop Jordyn Rochholz to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Antlers restored their two-run lead in the top of the third as Emma Hague scored on a single to center and an error.

Two errors and two RBI singles in the fifth grew the Elkhorn lead to 8-1 in the fifth. The Antlers scored three in the sixth on a Hague RBI double and a two-run home run by Rager.

Molly, Haley and second baseman Caitlyn Steffen played their final softball games for Lakeview as seniors. They helped lead the program's turnaround from three wins as freshmen to 21 wins this year, the school's most since it won 25 in 2005.

"Their high expectations is really what's driven a lot of our progress. They hold themselves to a high standard," Reinhart said. "They hold their teammates to a high standard. I think that's invaluable. They were never going to settle and that's shown in the four years they've played."

The Lady Vikes return the core of its team, including Bentz and Allen in the circle and four of the team's five infielders. Reinhart said she hopes the players continue their hunger to compete and get better.

"The progress that we have made this year is just going to project us into next year," Reinhart said. "We're going to take what we've done and we're going to run with it. Sky's the limit for next year."