Lady Vikes overcome errors in wild win

Lakeview softball committed a season-high 11 errors that led to seven unearned runs but found a way to come back for a 13-12 win over North Bend on Tuesday at home. The Lady Vikes trailed 12-9 through five innings before tying the game with three runs in the sixth and a walk-off RBI double by Paxton Lusche in the seventh.

It was Lusche's only hit of the game but one that gave Lakeview a final regular season win and improved the Lady Vikes to 8-11 ahead of Thursday's Central Conference Tournament and district play next week.

The win is the second in walk-off fashion this season following a 17-16 victory over David City Aquinas on Sept. 15 in which Lakeview scored five in the bottom of the seventh and finished it with a Calie Booth hot shot through the left side.

Pitcher Hannah Allen was 2 for 4 with four runs driven in and a triple. She tossed 165 pitches in seven innings with eight hits allowed, 12 runs but only five of those earned, five walks and 12 strikeouts.

North Bend plated four in the first thanks to three of Allen's walks and a single. Lakeview answered with four of its own on three walks, Allen's 3-RBI triple and an error.