Lady Vikes overcome errors in wild win

Lakeview softball committed a season-high 11 errors that led to seven unearned runs but found a way to come back for a 13-12 win over North Bend on Tuesday at home. The Lady Vikes trailed 12-9 through five innings before tying the game with three runs in the sixth and a walk-off RBI double by Paxton Lusche in the seventh.
It was Lusche's only hit of the game but one that gave Lakeview a final regular season win and improved the Lady Vikes to 8-11 ahead of Thursday's Central Conference Tournament and district play next week.
The win is the second in walk-off fashion this season following a 17-16 victory over David City Aquinas on Sept. 15 in which Lakeview scored five in the bottom of the seventh and finished it with a Calie Booth hot shot through the left side.
Pitcher Hannah Allen was 2 for 4 with four runs driven in and a triple. She tossed 165 pitches in seven innings with eight hits allowed, 12 runs but only five of those earned, five walks and 12 strikeouts.
North Bend plated four in the first thanks to three of Allen's walks and a single. Lakeview answered with four of its own on three walks, Allen's 3-RBI triple and an error.
The Tigers held a 6-4 advantage through two behind a 2-run home run but the Lady Vikes grabbed the momentum back with a five spot in the third on an error, Allen RBI single, Booth RBI ground out, Nathaly Loza RBI single and Abbie Scholl RBI base hit.
North Bend regained control with four runs on three errors in the fourth and scored twice more in the fifth on two errors.
It remained that way until the bottom of the sixth when Ayshia DeLancey led off with a walk and Haley Frenzen followed with a free pass. An error at third scored both two hitters later then Allen grounded out to second for an RBI and the 12-12 tie.
After Allen stranded two one-out singles in the seventh with a pop out and a strikeout, Scholl led off the seventh with a walk then raced home from first when Lusche doubled to left with two down.
