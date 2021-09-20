Lady Vikes perfect in Arlington

Lakeview softball won all three games in Arlington on Saturday and extended its winning streak to eight games - the longest such streak since 2007.
The Lady Vikes took down Raymond Central 10-7, Douglas County West 6-4 and Tekamah-Herman 9-1. Three victories made Lakeview 12-4 and tied for the second-highest win total for the program in the last decade.
The offense put up all 10 runs before the fourth inning in the opener. It was a 4-3 deficit after two against DC West when the bats tied it in the third and scored two in the fourth. The finale was much like the opener - five early runs and a big lead.
"It means a lot to be perfect in Arlington. I think the biggest lesson that we learned this weekend is that if we play our game for the entire game we are going to be hard to beat," coach Jasey Reinhart said. "We really focused on not letting up even when we got ahead; that eliminated the bad innings. This weekend really proved what we can do when we play together as a team rather than as individual players."
Although Paxton Lusche was the only member of the lineup with more than one hit, the offense only left two hitters on base and went 4 for 9 with runners in scoring position. That became a theme of the weekend. Lakeview hitters were 13 of 32 overall with runners in scoring position.
Lakeview sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and scored six runs on Morgan Finecy's line drive to right, Ayshia DeLancey's two-RBI grounder to right, Abbie Scholl's RBI double and Haley Frenzen's two-RBI drive to center.
Lusche scored on a passed ball in the third, Kiona Maxwell did the same two hitters later and an error in center brought two more across.
Raymond Central scored four of its seven runs on home runs. The Mustangs plated three in the fourth and three in the fifth after a solo shot in the first.
Two singles, a double, two errors and a hit batter added up to a 4-3 deficit after two innings against DC West. Lakeview tied it in the third on a two-out error then back-to-back singles by Maxwell and Fincey. The Lady Vikes took the lead in the fourth with two runs on an error, Calie Booth's two-out triple and a passed ball.
The Falcons could only muster a walk and an error after a double in the second.
Lakeview took a 1-0 lead on Molly Frenzen's leadoff single and Scholl's double in the first inning against Tekamah-Herman. The lineup then scored four in the second on Mawell's RBI double, Molly Frenzen's two-RBI double and Scholl's RBI double.
Tekamah-Herman responded with two walks and two hits for a run in the third, but Lakeview scored two in the third and two in the fourth for a four-inning, mercy-rule win.
Scholl drove in four against Tekamah-Herman with two doubles, Maxwell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run against DC West and Haley Frenzen and Ayshia DeLancey both had two RBIs against Raymond Central.
Hannah Allen picked up three pitching wins with a total of 17 innings, 17 hits allowed, seven earned runs, four walks and 26 strikeouts. The sophomore now has 125 strikeouts on the season and has lowered her ERA to 2.95.
"Our bats have been solid all year. This weekend we really just capitalized," Reinhart said. "I have said all year that I am so confident in our entire line up, and this weekend emphasized that sentiment. "All year long, every player has pulled through when we needed them the most. There isn't much more a coach can ask for."
