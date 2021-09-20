Lady Vikes perfect in Arlington

Lakeview softball won all three games in Arlington on Saturday and extended its winning streak to eight games - the longest such streak since 2007.

The Lady Vikes took down Raymond Central 10-7, Douglas County West 6-4 and Tekamah-Herman 9-1. Three victories made Lakeview 12-4 and tied for the second-highest win total for the program in the last decade.

The offense put up all 10 runs before the fourth inning in the opener. It was a 4-3 deficit after two against DC West when the bats tied it in the third and scored two in the fourth. The finale was much like the opener - five early runs and a big lead.

"It means a lot to be perfect in Arlington. I think the biggest lesson that we learned this weekend is that if we play our game for the entire game we are going to be hard to beat," coach Jasey Reinhart said. "We really focused on not letting up even when we got ahead; that eliminated the bad innings. This weekend really proved what we can do when we play together as a team rather than as individual players."

Although Paxton Lusche was the only member of the lineup with more than one hit, the offense only left two hitters on base and went 4 for 9 with runners in scoring position. That became a theme of the weekend. Lakeview hitters were 13 of 32 overall with runners in scoring position.