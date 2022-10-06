Lady Vikes reflect on journey ahead of district final clash with Elkhorn

Lakeview seniors Haley and Molly Frenzen have experienced the softball program's rise firsthand.

When they were freshmen, the Lady Vikes went 3-24. However, each season they steadily increased their win total with 10 wins in 2020 and 16 wins last year.

This year, Lakeview won 21 games and will compete against Elkhorn in Friday's Class B-8 district final with a berth to the state tournament on the line.

"If you would've told my freshman self that we would be in a district final by my senior year, I would have not believed you at all," Haley said. "It was a very low time in my sports career, so being in this position is just so great."

Lady Vikes head coach Jasey Reinhart oversaw the program's turnaround.

"I think that it's a testament to kind of what we focus on," Reinhart said. "For the last three years since I've been head coach, we've been really focusing on physical fundamentals, but fundamentals of the understanding the game, learning the game and that kind of lost their focus for quite a few years, but we're coming back to that. I think that has really obviously taken us to where we are right now."

In the circle, junior Hannah Allen and freshman Cali Bentz have led the charge. Opponents have hit just .213 against both pitchers this season. Allen pitched 70 and 2/3 innings with a 3.37 ERA, 109 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Bentz entered her freshman season with high expectations. This season, she's recorded an ERA of 1.89, striking out 110 hitters and walking just 18.

"She's (Bentz) lived up to the expectations I've had for her. I will never forget as a fifth grader, she came in and I worked with her a little bit and I was like you're only a fifth grader. Can you be in high school already," Reinhart said. "I had high expectations for her and she's lived up to them and exceeded them. I had confidence in her and for her to show me that and show everybody that, I think that's awesome."

Catching every pitch this season is junior Moe Colegrove. This year was Colegrove's first with Lakeview after transferring from Columbus High. She described what the year has been like.

"It's been the most outstanding thing. Coming in, I was really nervous. I didn't know what to expect. All the girls welcomed me in as family and just really bring you in," Colegrove said. "The vibe is always there. You're always having fun. Everyone is here for the same reason. We're all just putting it out on the field nonstop and that's really what I love."

Colegrove said she's blessed to be the catcher for Allen and Bentz.

"They both bring many assets to the team. They both have their strong points and it's just really fun," she said. "They get me fired up after a good pitch or a good out and they just really keep the momentum on the team going."

Allen said she sees so much potential in Colegrove thanks to her framing and blocking the ball.

"I love having Moe (Colegrove) behind the plate. Obviously, we're pretty good friends and just knowing that if I miss just a little bit, she'll be able to frame it," Bentz said. "She knows when something's off with me and just having that connection helps. She just knows my eye contact and it's just helped me out so much."

Alongside Colegrove as a transfer was sophomore Lacy Lemburg, who joined Lakeview from Twin River. Haley said they wouldn't be where they are without Colegrove and Lemburg.

"They're both great girls. Great teammates. A lot of energy, both yelling in the dugout, Lacy (Lemburg) dancing to her walk-up song," Molly said. "They filled the two spots we lost and then Cali (Bentz) filling first. That worked out great. They fit in really well."

Offensively, the Lady Vikes batted .329 this season. Bentz led them in batting average hitting .524 with three home runs and 35 RBIs. Haley and Molly have hit .370 and .359, respectively, in the top of the order looking to set the tone against the opposing pitcher.

"I do put pressure on myself for that. I love being the leadoff because I like knowing that I can get us rolling," Molly said. "If I'm not the first out, if I get on base, if I hit a double, then I know that my team is like maybe the pitcher isn't as good as we thought. She just hit a double. I like that responsibility and I trust myself. I always want my team to trust me."

Every Lakeview starter posted at least a .270 batting average with 10 RBIs. Haley said if she gets on base with two outs, she's got the confidence in the hitters behind her to deliver.

Reinhart said she feels the offense is on an upwards trajectory entering Friday's district final.

"I don't feel like I have a top half, bottom half. All nine of my hitters can hit. When they can all hit on the same day, it's really fantastic," Reinhart said. "They're consistent. They're smart hitters. They see the ball well. Any time anybody comes up, I'm like we got a hit. We got another hit coming."

Lakeview will face an unfamiliar opponent in Elkhorn. The Antlers went 16-9 this year coming off a loss to Waverly in the Class B-4 subdistrict tournament.

Of Elkhorn's nine losses, five came against Class A competition. Their four Class B defeats came to the hands of district finalists in No. 1 Wahoo, No. 2 Blair, No. 5 Bennington and No. 13 Waverly.

The Antlers feature four hitters with a batting average of over .300. Emma Hague leads Elkhorn with a .431 batting average, seven home runs and 39 RBIs.

As an offense, the Antlers have smashed 28 home runs, drawn 88 walks and stole 47 bases.

Claire Nuismer leads Elkhorn's pitching staff with with 96 innings thrown. Nuismer sports a 3.72 ERA with 94 strikeouts and 39 walks. Emerson Karstens is the Antlers' No. 2 pitcher with a 4.29 ERA in 45 and 2/3 innings. She struck out 42 hitters and walked 34.

I'm excited. I really do think it's a good matchup. Honestly, I'm excited to see someone new and fresh that we haven't seen just because they're no expectations," Reinhart said. "They're aren't any preconceived ideas of what to expect. I really don't think we could've gotten a better draw for where we're at and what we're doing."

The best-of-three series starts at noon Friday at Elkhorn High School. The Lady Vikes aim to book their ticket to Hastings for the first time since 2008.

"I haven't really sunk it in that I could maybe have potentially two games left, so to just end my career with a district plaque whether it's championship or runner-up, I think that's a huge accomplishment," Haley said. "Just how long we played softball since even t-ball, every game we've ever had all leads up to this moment right here. Just to have that moment be in a district final is a blessing."