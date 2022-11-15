Lady Vikes reinstill winning culture after reaching district final

Lakeview softball entered this season with unfinished business after disappointing finishes in the Central Conference Tournament and in subdistricts last year.

Thanks to key additions and big internal improvement from the returners, the Lady Vikes ended the year 21-9 losing to eventual Class B state runner-up Elkhorn in the district final.

"I think we had a fantastic season. We were kind of able to turn some heads as far as putting our program back in the spotlight a little bit. Obviously, there was more things we wanted to accomplish and things that we can stick work towards," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "I think just the steady growth of the last three years has kind of shown we're ready to come back and we're ready to do some pretty awesome things."

Lakeview raised its win total by five. Its 21 wins was the most in a single-season since 2005 when the team won 25 games. The Lady Vikes averaged 6.3 runs per game and hit .315 as a team.

In the circle, Cali Bentz and Hannah Allen combined for a team ERA of 2.73. Last year, Lakeview finished with a team ERA of 3.96. Defensively, they cut their errors by 25.

"Something that was different is we were a pretty softball smart team. We had players that knew what to do and how to make the big plays. Not that we didn't have the ability in the past," Reinhart said. "It's just we had more of those game smarts, that competitive edge more so than we've had in the past. I think a lot of that is a change of expectations. We weren't OK doing average or below average. We had higher expectations for ourselves, so that really brought out that competitive edge and that softball smarts."

Bentz paced the Lady Vikes in the circle and at the plate. The freshman finished the year throwing 91 and 2/3 innings and a 2.06 ERA. She struck out 116 hitters and walked just 20.

In the batter's box, Bentz led the team with a .518 batting average and a 1.358 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Bentz hit three home runs and drove in 35 runs as she was named to the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald Class B All-State Honorable Mention.

"To have strong pitchers in her and Hannah (Allen) was fantastic for us this year. Other players as well," Reinhart said. "Just the competitiveness, the softball smarts, I'm excited to see what all the girls are going to do in the future. Cali (Bentz) is obviously included, especially considering I got three more years with her."

Lakeview featured a balanced lineup as five hitters sported at least a .333 batting average. Haley Frenzen hit .351 with 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Molly Frenzen was named a Class B All-State Honorable Mention by the World-Herald and the Journal Star after scoring the most runs on the team (35). The senior also hit .347, three home runs and 17 RBIs.

Moe Colegrove and Morgan Finecy each hit .333 on the season. Colegrove, an All-State Honorable Mention, hit two home runs and 13 RBIs while Finecy tallied one homer and 11 RBIs.

Allen, who also was named All-State Honorable Mention, drove in the second-most runs on the team (27) along with three long balls. The junior also pitched 72 and 2/3 innings with a 3.56 ERA, 110 strikeouts and 21 walks.

"We're seeing good pitches. They were aggressive when they had their pitch. They were laying off the junk. I can probably count on a hand or two the crazy swings at balls that were no where near the strike zone. In the past, we were just swinging to swing," Reinhart said. "I think that was a big contributor. We were patient, but yet we were aggressive when it was our pitch to hit."

Reinhart said the seniors of Molly, Haley and Caitlyn Steffen reset the culture with higher expectations. During their four years, Lakeview increased its win total every season.

"They were super competitive. They held themselves to high expectations and held their teammates to high expectations. Obviously, they had the ability to get done what we got done, which was also a key factor," Reinhart said. "Just being that example on the field, off the field, in the dugout, it's invaluable. You can't coach some of that stuff, so to have those three leaders out there is something the younger kids can see and want to be a part of that."

The Lady Vikes were two wins away from their first state appearance in 14 years. With the confidence built this year, Reinhart said they need to continue improving the physical and mental sides of the game to get back to Hastings.

"When I played, it was just we're going to state for softball. It was an understood thing. We did what we had to do to get there. We got there. We were successful when we got there. Whatever happened in the middle there, that expectation and that high bar was lowered," Reinhart said. "Just seeing the success the last few years and the growth. Obviously, the improved record each year. That says something. That's going to tell people, 'Hey, they're on the right track. They're doing what they need to do to get that winning tradition back.'"