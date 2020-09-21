Lady Vikes show fight at Arlington tournament

Allen started in the circle and tossed all five innings with four hits allowed, four earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.

"We played well against Raymond Central," Reinhart said. "We were able to find holes against their defense."

CASS COUNTY 12, LAKEVIEW 11: The offense played well again against Cass County but after Cass County had already scored all 12 runs.

A walk, double and single made it 3-0 after the visitor's half of the first, Lusche singled in a run in the bottom half but six more hits and two errors had Cass County leading 9-1 through 1 and 1/2. Cass County sent eight hitters to the plate in the third and scored three more on three hits, a walk and an error.

"We started out very slowly against Cass County. The girls were tired after two full games in a row before. Cass had had a game off so they were fresh and ready and they came out attacking," Reinhart said. "They were a solid hitting team and we weren't quite ready at the start of the game."

Lakeview began a potential comeback just moments later when it sent 12 to the plate and scored five times. The Lady Vikes used six hits and three walks to make a dent in the deficit.