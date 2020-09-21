Lady Vikes show fight at Arlington tournament

Lakeview softball scratched out a win and lost two others in Saturday's Arlington Tournament.
The Lady Vikes were solid from the plate all day, scoring 22 total runs. Though that number includes a shutout loss to Freeman, that game included several hard hits right at Freeman defender.
Lakeview lost to Freeman 6-0 in the opener, defeated Raymond Central 10-4 then dropped a 12-11 game to Cass County in which the Lady Vikes trailed 12-1 at one point.
A win with two losses made the team 6-6 with two weeks of the regular season left to play. The six wins are already more than the team had all of 2019.
"Overall, I'm fairly pleased with our performance this weekend," coach Jasey Reinhart said. "We had a couple of tough innings that were the difference between ins and losses."
FREEMAN 6, LAKEVIEW 0: Lakeview had just four hits, committed four errors and left eight runners on base.
The Lady Vikes squandered a one-out Molly Frenzen and Hannah Allen walk in the second inning, one-out Abby Scholl walk in the third, Calie Booth's one-out walk and Scholl's two-out single in the fifth, a two-out error in the sixth and back-to-back one-out singles by Booth and Nathaly Loza in the seventh.
Freeman led 1-0 on a two-out double in the first, 4-0 after the third on a pair of back-to-back singles, 5-0 behind an error in right in the fourth and scored the final run thanks to an error at third in the fifth.
The Falcons used a combination of three pitchers to hold the Lady Vikes lineup to just four hits and strike out seven.
"I don't know that (Freeman pitchers) had movement, but we were hitting the ball right to them," Reinhart said. "They gave us nothing."
LAKEVIEW 10, RAYMOND CENTRAL 4: Lakeivew led 5-2 through four innings then put it away with a five-run explosion in the fifth.
Scholl and Paxton Lusche each had two hits while Lusche, Loza and Haley Frenzen all had two RBIs. Lusche singled in a run in the third drove in another with a grounder to left in the fifth. Loza brought in Booth on a ground out in the fourth and drove in Allen on a drive to center in the fifth. Frenzen's third-inning sac fly and a bases-loaded walk in the fifth brought two runs in.
Lakeview trailed 2-1 through the second inning after a passed ball with two runners on and a throwing error gave Raymond Central the lead. The Lady Vikes regained control with three runs in the third, added a single run in the fourth and plated five in the fifth.
Lakeview started the fifth with three straight hits and two walks before Raymond Central had an out. Lusche and Molly Frenzen's singles made it 7-2, Booth's sac fly made it 8-2, Loza's single to center increased it to 9-2 and Haley Frenzen's bases-loaded walk added the final Lady Vikes' run.
Allen started in the circle and tossed all five innings with four hits allowed, four earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.
"We played well against Raymond Central," Reinhart said. "We were able to find holes against their defense."
CASS COUNTY 12, LAKEVIEW 11: The offense played well again against Cass County but after Cass County had already scored all 12 runs.
A walk, double and single made it 3-0 after the visitor's half of the first, Lusche singled in a run in the bottom half but six more hits and two errors had Cass County leading 9-1 through 1 and 1/2. Cass County sent eight hitters to the plate in the third and scored three more on three hits, a walk and an error.
"We started out very slowly against Cass County. The girls were tired after two full games in a row before. Cass had had a game off so they were fresh and ready and they came out attacking," Reinhart said. "They were a solid hitting team and we weren't quite ready at the start of the game."
Lakeview began a potential comeback just moments later when it sent 12 to the plate and scored five times. The Lady Vikes used six hits and three walks to make a dent in the deficit.
Aubrey Stromberg's single to right scored two and made it 12-9 in the fourth. Ayshia DeLancey's grounder to second brought in a run in the sixth. Molly Frenzen had Lakeview within a run after her two-out RBI single three hitters later.
The Lady Vikes had the tying run at third and the winning run at second but went down swinging to end the game.
"I was definitely more disappointed that we got ourselves into such a deep hole. If we had played at the beginning of the game the way we did at the end we would have no doubt brought home that win," Reinhart said. "However, I am also proud of the way the girls fought to stay in the game.
"After going down 12-1, I thought for sure the girls were going to give up, but they showed heart the last three innings and made it a game. That is an area that this team has improved in tremendously from the past."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
