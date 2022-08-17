Lady Vikes softball determined to right last season's ending

The Lakeview Lady Vikes softball team had a successful season, improving its win total by six games for a 16-10 last year. However, the season ended with a bitter taste in their mouths, losing both games in the Central Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed. In subdistricts, York ended Lakeview's season in the semifinals with a 14-10 win.

In 2022, the Lady Vikes are motivated to write a happier ending.

"I'm really excited looking at the girls coming in. We got a lot of the tools that are going to make us successful," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "The last couple years we've been focusing on fundamentals, so our veterans are really solid on fundamentals and our girls coming in, we got the tools."

Senior outfielder Haley Frenzen said she's excited for the team's mix of veterans with newcomers.

"I'm excited for the competitiveness I think our team will bring," Frenzen said. "We have a lot of good people fundamental wise, but then a good mix of veterans and newbies coming in that are also just experienced throughout their whole lives playing softball, so I'm really excited for that."

Lakeview graduated three seniors in Paxton Lusche, Abbie Scholl and Calie Booth. Lusche was second on the team in batting average, hitting .351 to go with three home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Booth and Scholl hit over .340 last season, combining for 47 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

The Lady Vikes are set to return three of its top four hitters in Haley and Molly Frenzen and junior Ayshia DeLancey. Molly led the team in hitting with a .417 batting average and 33 runs. Haley drove in 20 runs and scored 28. DeLancey batted .350 with 14 RBIs.

"Just going back to those open fields, we're going to be pretty solid seeing what the newbies coming in," Reinhart said. "They've got some power and our returners have some power and we're going to have consistency. Just preliminary lineup in my head, we're going to be solid top to bottom."

Last season, Lakeview scored 208 runs with four returners scoring at least 20 last season.

"I think we're going to be pretty solid. I know I'm going to be able to trust people. If I get on base, I know that they can move me or bring me in, which is a big part," Haley said. "I haven't always had that in the past, so having that trust with my teammates is going to be huge."

In the circle, junior Hannah Allen will be the ace of the Lady Vikes' pitching staff. As a sophomore, she pitched 131 innings with a 15-9 record. Allen ended the season with a 4.01 ERA and a single-season school record of 169 strikeouts.

"Obviously, as any pitcher gets older and more mature, their mental game is stronger, they're physically stronger, so seeing her growth from her freshman year to her sophomore year was fantastic," Reinhart said. "I know she's been working hard this summer with her team, outside of her team and she's going to come back even stronger."

In addition to those returning, Lakeview added freshman pitcher Cali Bentz. Over the summer, she placed fifth at nationals with her team. It also added Columbus High transfer Moe Colegrove and Twin River transfer Lacy Lemburg to increase the depth.

"She's (Bentz) has a lot of experience at high level play. I'm excited about her. We got a transfer coming over from Columbus (Colegrove) who is solid behind the plate as well in the batter's box," Reinhart said. "We've got another one coming from a local school. She's (Lemburg) just an athlete. We an put her anywhere. Great teammate. I'm excited. We've got some speedy freshmen that may fill in here and there."

Reinhart's three characteristics to describe the 2022 Lady Vikes are: positive attitudes, good work ethic and strong competitiveness.

Molly, Haley and the other Lady Vikes will have the chance to avenge some tough defeats as they'll host the Central Conference Tournament this season.

"I'm excited for some of those close games we may get revenge on that we lost last year and can win now because we've had quite a few of those the last couple years," Molly said.

All the ingredients are there for the Lady Vikes to write a better ending this October. It all starts Thursday against Grand Island Central Catholic.

"As far as like postseason, I'm hoping to go farther. The last two years, we've lost the opening round of subs, so that's a little disappointing. We've been so close and just maybe winning those tough games," Molly said. "Conference, we were the four seed last year and didn't perform like we wanted to. We host this year and maybe that'll help. A couple more tournament wins would be great."