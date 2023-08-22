Lakeview softball traveled to the Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln on Saturday for the Freeman Invite.

The Lady Vikes, coming off a season-opening win at Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, squared off against three Lincoln Journal Star preseason-ranked teams who made the state tournament last season.

In pool play, Lakeview opened with a 2-0 defeat to No. 6 Wahoo before bouncing back with a 7-1 victory against Class C No. 6 NEN.

The Lady Vikes ended the day losing 4-3 to Class C No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia in the third-place game of the Navy Division.

"Defensively we were rock solid, just like we were on Thursday, which is nice," Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "Offensively, we had some shining moments with freshman Julia Long getting her first high school home run and we had some extra-base hits, but we struggled to string things together throughout the day. Our pitchers were spot on. Cali (Bentz) pitched very, very well and Hannah (Allen) did what I knew she would do to step up to the plate and play really well."

Wahoo scored their only two runs on three singles in the third inning off sophomore Cali Bentz, who finished the game throwing five innings allowing five hits and striking out five Warriors.

Hannah Allen pitched the final two games of the tournament. The senior struck out seven Vipers allowing just one run on four hits. Allen ended the tournament throwing six innings against St. Cecilia allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits. She struck out five Hawkettes.

"They're both very confident pitchers. They're both very good pitchers and both did exactly what I wanted them to do and what I needed them to do. They communicated well with me," Reinhart said. "Hannah (Allen) I know it's her fourth season with me, but Cali (Bentz) her second season. We're getting used to each other and what they expect from me and what I expect from them. I just think it's going to be a really good year for them."

The Lady Vikes' offense had its ups and downs, mustering just four hits against Wahoo before breaking out for seven runs against NEN. They scored three runs on six hits against St. Cecilia with two runs coming in the final inning of play.

Among the standouts was freshman Julia Long. The outfielder hit 2-for-2 with a double versus Wahoo. In the next game, Long launched a three-run home run to left field, the first of her career.

Lakeview posed its greatest threat versus Wahoo in the third after singles from Long and freshman Emma Glendy. Both were left stranded following two pop outs.

"Both are freshmen and maybe there's a little bit of intimidation or just not used to it yet and the hot-and-cold that any young player can be, but when they're hot I'm loving what I'm seeing," Reinhart said. "They're seeing the ball. They got their good fundamentals. They got power and for that to be the starting point I think is really promising."

Wahoo hit back-to-back two-out RBI singles in the home half of the third for the only offense of the game. Moe Colegrove singled in the fourth and Long doubled in the fifth, but the Lady Vikes couldn't get a timely hit.

NEN scored first on a third-inning RBI single, but Lakeview responded in the bottom half on a two-run single from senior Morgan Finecy that scored Allen and senior Lacy Lemburg after they doubled and walked, respectively.

In the fifth, Allen scored on a passed ball and Finecy scored on an error. Long's three-run home run with two outs put the game out of reach for the Vipers.

Morgan Finecy and Bentz both posted two-hit games against St. Cecilia. Finecy scored twice and Bentz recorded a triple, one RBI and one run scored.

The Lady Vikes fell behind 4-0 after a Hawkettes two-run home run in the first and an error and RBI single in the third.

Lakeview chipped away at the deficit, getting on the board on an RBI sac fly from senior Ayshia DeLancey in the fourth. Bentz tripled home Finecy and Colegrove singled home Bentz to make it 4-3 in the sixth. A lineout and a strikeout ended the game.

The Lady Vikes dropped to 2-2 as they prepare for their home opener Thursday against Centennial. Reinhart said she believed Saturday's tournament was a big confidence booster for the team that they can compete with some of the best teams in the state.

"If our bats were awake and doing what our bats normally do and what I see at practice and what we saw Thursday night against GICC, if we had that caliber of hitting, I have no question that would beat both of the teams we lost too," Reinhart said. "Just making those adjustments and learning that about ourselves and having three, four freshmen starting in their first tournament, that's a lot. As the year goes on and as they get more confident and just used to high school ball, that's going to come."