Lakeview bats wake up after slow start

Lakeview softball had the opportunity to see a subdistrict opponent up close and person on Saturday in its home invite when York came to town and faced the Lady Vikes in the opening contest. If the two rematch again in a few weeks, Lakeview will hope for a better start.
The Lady Vikes fell behind the Dukes 5-0 through the first three innings and suffered an 8-4 defeat. The offense eventually woke up over the final three innings, and had two wins the rest of the day with run totals over 10, but it was the performance against York that coach Jasey Reinhart said was most telling.
Lakeview also defeated Omaha Duchesne 11-2 and Ponca 10-2.
"I'm glad that we got to see them before October. This way we have an idea of what we are going to face and what we need to work on if we want to get past them," she said. "We were very happy to come back after the loss. The girls played their game and bounced back."
Three singles and an error put Lakeview in a 3-0 hole after the first inning, another error came in to score in the second and two-out York single in the third made it 5-0. Lakeview trailed 8-1 in the sixth when Paxton Lusche tripled Haley Frenzen and Hannah Allen in for two runs. Kiona Maxwell pushed Lusche across on a sac fly in the next at-bat.
"For some reason, even after the success that we have been having, the girls second guess themselves when we face solid teams," Reinhart said. "They start to tense up and make mistakes that we don't normally make. This is something that we are going to continue to work on so that we can continue to see success as the season continues on."
Lakeview allowed a run on three singles and a fielder's choice in the first inning against Duchesne but only gave up three more hits in the final four innings. The Lady Vikes answered in the bottom of the first with two runs, added three in the third then blew it open with four in the fourth. Every member of the lineup had a hit. Molly and Haley Frenzen and Morgan Finecy each had two. Allen, Maxwell and Ayshia DeLance each drove in two runs.
It was a 2-1 lead after four against Ponca when a five-run third and three-run sixth eliminated any late drama. Each of the first seven members of the order had a hit. Molly Frenzen and Maxwell both had two. Maxwell drove in three and Calie Booth two. Maxwell drove in one with a triple in the fourth and pushed two across with a grounder up the third base line in the fifth.
Allen allowed just one hit with six innings of work in the circle, allowed one run, walked five but struck out nine. She pitched five innings, gave up six hits, allowed an earned run and struck out three without a walk against Duchesne. Allen's line against York was five innings with eight hits, three earned runs in eight allowed because of three errors, two walks and six Ks.
"(Responding to a loss) is something that this team is great at. Even after facing a setback game, we tend to bounce back. We just need to continue to work on not having the setback games to begin with and just play our game no matter who the opponent is."