Lakeview bats wake up after slow start

Lakeview softball had the opportunity to see a subdistrict opponent up close and person on Saturday in its home invite when York came to town and faced the Lady Vikes in the opening contest. If the two rematch again in a few weeks, Lakeview will hope for a better start.

The Lady Vikes fell behind the Dukes 5-0 through the first three innings and suffered an 8-4 defeat. The offense eventually woke up over the final three innings, and had two wins the rest of the day with run totals over 10, but it was the performance against York that coach Jasey Reinhart said was most telling.

Lakeview also defeated Omaha Duchesne 11-2 and Ponca 10-2.

"I'm glad that we got to see them before October. This way we have an idea of what we are going to face and what we need to work on if we want to get past them," she said. "We were very happy to come back after the loss. The girls played their game and bounced back."

Three singles and an error put Lakeview in a 3-0 hole after the first inning, another error came in to score in the second and two-out York single in the third made it 5-0. Lakeview trailed 8-1 in the sixth when Paxton Lusche tripled Haley Frenzen and Hannah Allen in for two runs. Kiona Maxwell pushed Lusche across on a sac fly in the next at-bat.