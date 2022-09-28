Lakeview bounces back with run-rule win over North Bend

The ninth-ranked Lakeview softball team won its final game of the regular season Tuesday. Lakeview run-ruled 10-2 against North Bend in six innings behind a four-hit game from Morgan Finecy and eight strikeouts from Hannah Allen.

Finecy, who batted eighth Tuesday, hit 4 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. The bottom of the order of Lacy Lemburg, Finecy and Caitlyn Steffen combined for three RBIs and five runs scored. Lemburg and Steffen each doubled.

Moe Colegrove recorded two hits and scored once. Cali Bentz tripled and drove in two runs. On the mound, Allen punched out eight Tigers in four innings. She allowed just two runs on one hit. In relief, Bentz struck out five hitters in two innings of work.

A North Bend error in the second inning put Lakeview ahead 1-0. The Tigers took the lead in the ensuing half inning 2-1 on a two-run double.

Allen tied the game in the third on an RBI sac fly to right field, scoring Haley Frenzen. Lakeview loaded the bases on two walks and a single, but a ground out ended the threat.

The Lady Vikes took the lead for good in the fourth on a two-run triple to center field by Bentz. It was the freshman's third triple of the season and 10th for Lakeview. Colegrove and Finecy scored to make it 4-2.

They tacked on four runs in the fifth on a two-run double by Steffen and a two-run error, which led Steffen and Molly Frenzen to score.

Finecy singled home Allen to put the Lady Vikes ahead 9-2 and Lemburg ended the game scoring on a passed ball.

Lakeview will conclude the regular season Thursday as it'll host the Central Conference Tournament at Bradshaw Park. The Lady Vikes are the No. 2 seed and will face York in the quarterfinals at 11:45 a.m. The winner would face No. 8 Seward or HAC in the semifinals. Grand Island Northwest is the No. 1 seed.