For the first time in the 2023 season, the Lakeview Lady Vikes earned a shutout win.

Lakeview played at Aquinas Catholic on Tuesday and beat the Monarchs 12-0. The two teams were close for the first two innings until Lakeview scored five runs in the third. The Lady Vikes would then add one run in the fifth and six in the sixth.

The Lady Vikes had strong pitching in the win with Cali Bentz throwing from the circle in all six innings. Bentz held Aquinas to just three hits and struck out nine.

Lakeview finished with 13 hits in the win including a team-high three from Bentz. Bentz also led the team with five RBIs.

Lacy Lemburg, Morgan Finecy, Hannah Allen and Ayshia DeLancey each added two hits for the Lady Vikes. Finecy and DeLancey also added two RBIs each.

With the win, Lakeview improved to 7-5 in the 2023 season. The Lady Vikes will be back in action today, Sept. 14, at Centennial.

Columbus softball

The Discoverers bounced back from a two-game skid with a 14-3 win at Omaha Central.

Columbus started strong by taking a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the first and would lead 5-2 after the second. The Discoverers would add nine runs total in the fourth and fifth to earn the run-rule victory.

Danica Taylor and Kyra Bowen led the Discoverer bats with the two recording two hits and four RBIs each.

Callen Heule got the start for Columbus and pitched all five innings in the win. Heule finished with seven strikeouts but allowed three runs on four hits.

After the win at Omaha Central, Columbus is now 7-8 overall.

The Discoverers' next game is set for today, at 5 p.m. with Columbus hosting Kearny for a double header.