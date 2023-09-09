Thursday was a career day for Cali Bentz.

The sophomore pitcher for Lakeview led the Lady Vikes to a 3-1 win over visiting Ashland-Greenwood by sitting down 17 Bluejay batters.

"That was a fantastic win, we showed what we are, we showed we can play offense and defense and obliviously our pitching was there," Lakeview coach Jasey Reinhart said. "It was a 100% an all-around win and it was nice to see that."

The 17 strikeouts broke her personal record of 16 which she recorded in the season opener on Aug. 17, against Grand Island Central Catholic.

"I didn't know how many I had and I try to never think about that but I think it's really cool," Bentz said. "It definitely didn't feel like I had that many."

Bentz opened the game by striking out the first nine Bluejay batters and was able to keep the momentum going throughout the night. She would finish the night with just one run allowed on two hits.

"I just kept telling myself to keep spinning it, I don't really know what all was going through my head," Bentz said. "I didn't want to get in my head but I knew I had to keep throwing it hard. I was able to come out hot and stay hot throughout the game."

On Tuesday, Bentz allowed four runs on five hits and four walks against Wayne in a win.

"Tuesday didn't go how I wanted it to and I was upset with how I performed," Bentz said. "I wanted to be able to show what I can do and I just blocked Tuesday out."

Bentz is hoping to use Thursday's performance to boost confidence moving forward.

"I'm really hoping that this gives me a little bit of my confidence back," Bentz said. "I didn't like how it was on Tuesday and I wanted to come out and do better than that and keep doing better."

Despite Bentz's outing, Lakeview's defense was also able to make plays in the win.

"For them to still be aware and make the plays, kudos to them," Reinhart said. "It's always fun to play behind a really good pitcher but to stay awake and alert when she's dominating says a lot about them."

In the win, Lakeview recorded eight hits as a team with Morgan Finecy having a team-high two.

The two teams were tied 0-0 heading into the bottom of the second before Lakeview senior Hannah Allen put the Lady Vikes in the scoring column on a two-run triple.

"They made adjustments, it they didn't have a great at-bat they didn't dwell on it," Reinhart said. "They bounced back and they got it next time, I'm really proud of the girls in the box."

Senior Marissa Colegrove recorded the other RBI for Lakeview on a single in the fifth inning.

The Bluejays scored their lone run of the game in the fourth.

Lakeview now sits at 5-3 after the win and will play host today, Sept. 9, for the Lakeview Invite at Bradshaw Park starting at 9 a.m.

Eight teams will take part in the Lakeview Invite with the Lady Vikes opening play as the No. 3 seed facing Ponca.

"If we can do all of that every game would be awesome," Reinhart said. "They made adjustments and that's what I want to see over the weekend."

Columbus High softball

The Discoverers opened play on Thursday at 6-6 but were swept in a doubleheader at Lincoln East to fall to 6-8.

Columbus was led by Jordyn Trotta in the first game which was a 12-4 loss. In the loss, Trotta finished with three hits and all four RBIs.

Callen Heule pitched for Columbus and allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks.

Lincoln East won the second game 10-2 with Trotta having two of the six hits for Columbus.

Danica Taylor had one hit and an RBI in the loss.

Lexus Hill recorded the loss for Columbus after pitching the first two innings and allowed six hits, four walks and seven runs. Liberty Bos pitched the final two innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

The Discoverers will be back in action on Tuesday at Omaha Central.