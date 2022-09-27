Lakeview falls to Crete, win two of three at Central City Invite

The ninth-ranked Lakeview Lady Vikes softball team dropped its final road game of the regular season Monday at Crete 7-2. Molly Frenzen led the offense hitting 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Moe Colegrove drove in both runs.

Cali Bentz and Hannah Allen split the pitching duties. Bentz started the game and pitched 3 and 2/3 innings. The freshman allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits and three strikeouts. Allen allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits and two strikeouts in 2 and 1/3 innings.

Crete took the lead in the first on an RBI single. Colegrove tied the game with an RBI ground out in the third.

The Cardinals took advantage of two Lakeview errors in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. Following a Frenzen single, Colegrove lined a double to left to score Frenzen from first and cut the deficit to 4-2 in the top of the sixth.

Crete responded with another three-run inning in the home half to put the game out of reach.

On Saturday, Lakeview defeated Minden 13-0 in three innings in the opener of the Central City Invite. The Lady Vikes tallied nine hits and four walks in the win.

Bentz and Allen both doubled and drove in three runs. Haley Frenzen hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Caitlyn Steffen ended the game with two RBIs.

Lakeview scored three in the first and 10 runs in the second. A Colegrove walk, a Bentz RBI single and a hit by pitch put the Lady Vikes ahead 3-0.

In the second, they doubled their lead to 6-0. Haley singled home Molly and Bentz and Allen hit back-to-back RBI doubles. An error and a two-run single by Steffen extended the lead to 9-0.

A fielder's choice by Haley, a Bentz bases-loaded walk and an Allen two-run single ended the scoring.

In the second game of pool play, the Lady Vikes faced Class C No. 8 Aquinas Catholic for the second time in 11 days.

Aquinas took a 1-0 lead in the first and both teams traded leads in the third with three runs each. The Lady Vikes tied the game in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Haley.

In the home half, Jordyn Bohuslavsky hit a walk-off solo home run off of Bentz to secure the win 6-5. Bentz punched out 12 Monarchs in the circle and hit 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and one run.

Steffen hit 3 for 3 with a double. Haley ended the game 2 for 3 with a walk, RBI and run scored.

Bentz helped her own cause in the third on a three-run home run to center field, her third long ball of the year to put the Lady Vikes ahead 3-1. Aquinas responded in the home half with an RBI double and a two-run home run to go back ahead 4-3.

Lakeview bounced back in the third-place game with an 11-1 win over O'Neill. The Lady Vikes scored six runs in the first and sealed the win with three in the fourth. They finished the game with more walks (seven) than hits (five).

Ayshia DeLancey drove in three runs. Allen hit her third home run of the season and ended the game with two RBIs and three runs scored. On the mound, Allen allowed one run on five hits in four innings. She struck out eight Eagles.

Bentz hit a fielder's choice and DeLancey walked in a run for the first two runs of the game. Morgan Finecy drew a bases loaded walk and Steffen cleared the bases with a single to cap a six-run frame.

After O'Neill scored a run on a single in the second, DeLancey extended the lead to 8-1 on a two-run single. After Haley stole home in the fourth, Allen ended the game with a two-run home run.

Lakeview entered Tuesday's game against North Bend at 16-6. The Lady Vikes attempted to defeat the Tigers for the second time this season.