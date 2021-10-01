Lakeview moves on from tough Conference games

Lakeview softball has turned its attention to Monday and the subdistrict tournament in Aurora following a tough showing Wednesday at the Central Conference Tournament.
Looking to build momentum for the postseason, the Lady Vikes came up empty in that regard and dropped to 16-9 on the season. Lakeview lost its quarterfinal game to Adams Central 13-0 then fell in the consolation bracket to Aurora 11-2.
The loss to Aurora was especially disappointing after the Huskies defeated the Lady Vikes 14-8 on Sept. 23. Lakeview led that one 8-5 after five when Aurora plated five in the sixth and four in the seventh and left with a stunning victory. Intent on delivering some payback, Lakeview fell in a 4-0 hole, trailed 7-2 after three and lost in five innings.
Adams Central scored all 13 runs in the first three innings and also ended it early on the mercy rule.
Lakeview plays York at 5 p.m. on Monday in the subdistrict semifinals. The Lady Vikes must win to stay alive then win again at 7 p.m. over the victor between host Aurora and Blue River.
"We know what we need to do to prepare for Monday," coach Jasey Reinhart said.
Adams Central scored four in the first, six in the second and three in the third for a shutout win that included just one Lakeview hit; Morgan Finecy had it in the second inning when she singled to left. Molly Frenzen led off the bottom of the first with a walk but no other Lady Vikes reached base.
Adams Central sent all nine to the plate in the first and second innings, collected nine hits, had one double and blasted two home runs.
Lakeview pitching duties were split between Hannah Allen and Abbie Scholl. Allen started and went just one inning while allowing six hits, nine earned runs and walked four. Scholl tossed the next two and gave up three hits, three earned and struck out two.
In game two, Aurora plated two in the first on a single, error, passed ball and sac fly then made it 4-0 in the second on two hits and an error. Ayshia DeLancey started a rally for Lakeview in the third with a leadoff single and scored on Molly Frenzen's RBI single. Caitlyn Steffen singled and scored on Scholl's RBI groundout.
Aurora immediately answered with three on a walk, a double and two errors then put the game away in the fifth with four more on three singles and two errors.
Paxton Lusche joined Frenzen, DeLancey and Steffen as the only members of the lineup to produce a hit. Scholl tossed the first 3 and 2/3 in the circle and gave up six hits and 11 runs but only one earned because of seven errors. Allen came in to record the final out and gave up a hit.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.