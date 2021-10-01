Lakeview moves on from tough Conference games

Lakeview softball has turned its attention to Monday and the subdistrict tournament in Aurora following a tough showing Wednesday at the Central Conference Tournament.

Looking to build momentum for the postseason, the Lady Vikes came up empty in that regard and dropped to 16-9 on the season. Lakeview lost its quarterfinal game to Adams Central 13-0 then fell in the consolation bracket to Aurora 11-2.

The loss to Aurora was especially disappointing after the Huskies defeated the Lady Vikes 14-8 on Sept. 23. Lakeview led that one 8-5 after five when Aurora plated five in the sixth and four in the seventh and left with a stunning victory. Intent on delivering some payback, Lakeview fell in a 4-0 hole, trailed 7-2 after three and lost in five innings.

Adams Central scored all 13 runs in the first three innings and also ended it early on the mercy rule.

Lakeview plays York at 5 p.m. on Monday in the subdistrict semifinals. The Lady Vikes must win to stay alive then win again at 7 p.m. over the victor between host Aurora and Blue River.

"We know what we need to do to prepare for Monday," coach Jasey Reinhart said.