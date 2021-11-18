Lakeview Softball: A success by all measures

There's no doubt Lakeview softball left the final weeks of the season frustrated.

The Lady Vikes went into the Central Conference Tournament as the 4 seed and made an early exit with two straight losses. That led right into the subdistrict tournament where York defeated Lakeview for the second time and ended the season rather abruptly.

Much of that season was spent above .500 and more wins were enjoyed than at any time since 2009, but just like that it was all over. Regardless, a six-day stretch isn't the best representation of what Lakeview achieved this fall. The Vikings went 16-10, won two weekend tournaments and, at one point, put together a six-game winning streak.

It may be too fresh for the players to see it from that perspective, but it's those kind of achievements that coach Jasey Reinhart says her team should take with it as a memory. In her second year of leadership, Lakeview won six more games than the year before and began to establish itself as a winning program. Maybe more importantly, how that was done can be repeated year after year. Lakeview's success wasn't a fluke, it was the result of hard work.

"Obviously the end of the season wasn't the way we wanted it to go. We wanted to get some of those conference games and district games. But if you take a step back and look at the big picture, wow," Reinhart said. "Going from three wins to 16 wins is impressive in a matter of two years. We're super proud and excited for the direction we're headed."

Reinhart took over a softball program that went from 15 wins in 2018 to three in 2019. The total went up to 10 last fall.

Looking ahead to this fall, the Lady Vikes kept their goals simple and attainable. Winning one more game than the year before, in the team's estimation, would count as a step in the right direction. But, of course, everyone wanted more than just a single-game improvement, and everyone believed more was possible, for several reasons.

First, the hitting was starting to come around. Lakeview scored 87 runs in 2019 then just about doubled that to 164 in 2020. Another jump was expected thanks to the return of six players that appeared in all 24 games. Five of those players hit above .328.

Secondly, pitcher Hannah Allen was back for her second year in the circle. She shared time as a freshman with Abbie Scholl and proved to be on her way to becoming one of the best the program had ever seen.

Third, there were all sorts of skills that can't necessarily be measured but were obviously on the way up - elements such as physical and mental ability, and confidence.

Thus, Lakeview came into the year with ideas for a major step but concentrating on putting several small steps together.

In the batters box, past history indicated more positives in the future, but the Lady Vikes simply didn't take that for granted.

"It was also the amount of work the girls have put in," Reinhart said. "We've really focused the last two years on fundamentals. That really has shown up in the box."

Lakeview averaged .340 as a team, put together a .414 on-base percentage, .839 OPS, slammed 42 extra-base hits and drew 72 walks in Reinhart's first year. This season all of the averages were slightly lower but the production was up. The Lady Vikes hit .323, had an on-base percentage of .377 and an OPS of .823. But they also scored 44 more runs, had 15 more extra base hits, 22 more total hits and drove in 32 more of their runs with a base hit. Nine times a win was earned by scoring 10 or more runs.

In the circle, Allen set the single-season strikeout record with 171, increased her win total from 7 to 15 and dropped her ERA from 5.23 to 3.96.

"As long as I've known Hannah, I've known she has a drive for softball," Reinhart said. "It hasn't surprised me that she's improved as much as she has. Even last year she surprised me with how good she was."

Lakeview started 0-2, won four in a row and six of the next seven, put together a six-game win streak that gave the team the Arlington Tournament title and, the next weekend, went 3-0 for a championship at the Central City Invite.

Following that Saturday, the end of the season included four losses in five games including three in a row to finish the season.

Regrettably, some of those were against former opponents the Lady Vikes were hopeful to have closed the gap on. Lakeview lost to Aurora 14-8 on Sept. 23 then was beaten by the Huskies 11-2 in the first round of the Central Tournament. There was an 8-4 loss to York at the home invite on Sept. 11 then another loss to the Dukes 14-10 in the district tournament that ended the season.

Again, by all accounts it was a successful year. But it's also a year the Lady Vikes hope becomes a stepping stone, not the norm. Confidence was a step in the right direction but not always in big games.

Performing and competing in big games without attaching so much meaning to it is what Reinhart says is the next step.

"Those little things have to happen," Reinhart said. "It can't be, think about it, tense up and make a mistake. It's got to be, it's a popup, make the catch and move on to the next play."

Lakeview started six sophomores and has four others waiting to break through. Three juniors that played in more than 20 games also return. Three senior starters, Scholl, Calie Booth and Paxton Lusche, will be missed on the infield and behind home plate. Their leadership and work ethic, however, showed the way.

The Lady Vikes aim to continue that approach and ensure that winning breeds more winning.

"Part of that is growing into that team that's confident about our abilities and confident about where we are as a group," Reinhart said. "That's hard to do in two years. We're only two years removed from only having two wins. Once we've done it for a while that will come more naturally."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

