Lakeview softball extends winning streak to nine games

Lakeview softball continued its momentum winning all three games in Saturday's Arlington Invite, extending its winning streak to nine games.

The ninth-ranked Lady Vikes outscored their opponents 26-1 with 27 hits. On the mound, Cali Bentz and Hannah Allen combined to throw 16 innings allowing one run on four hits with 22 strikeouts and two walks.

Moe Colegrove and Bentz each hit 5 for 10 on the day. Colegrove doubled, drove in one run and scored four runs. Bentz doubled twice, tallied six RBIs and scored two runs. Molly Frenzen batted 4 for 7 with a home run, three RBIs and six runs scored.

Lakeview opened the tournament with an 8-1 win over Tekamah-Herman. Frenzen, Colegrove and Bentz recorded two hits each. Bentz and Allen drove in three runs apiece and Frenzen ended the game with two RBIs.

In the circle, Bentz pitched a complete game allowing just one run on three hits. The freshman walked one and struck out seven.

The Lady Vikes took a 3-0 lead in the third on a two-run double by Bentz and a Tigers error. Bentz doubled home Colegrove in the fifth to extend the lead to four runs.

With two outs in the sixth, following a Caitlyn Steffen single, Frenzen hit a 1-1 pitch over the center field wall to make it 6-0. It was her second home run of the season.

Allen followed suit in the seventh with a two-run home run to right field scoring Haley Frenzen to make it 8-0. It was the junior's second home run of the year.

In the second game of the day, Allen no-hit North Bend in a 10-0 win. She struck out seven and walked one in her second no-hitter of the season.

At the plate, the junior helped her own cause hitting 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Colegrove finished the game 2 for 2 with one RBI and two runs.

Lakeview scored four runs in each of the first two innings. Colegrove singled home Molly and scored on a wild pitch, Haley scored on an error and Allen stole home to make it 4-0 after one.

The Lady Vikes doubled the lead in the second on RBI singles by Bentz and Ayshia DeLancey and a two-run double by Allen sandwiched in between the two run-scoring singles.

Steffen scored on a wild pitch in the third and DeLancey scored on an error in the fourth to seal the run-rule win.

In the final game of the day, Lakeview shut out Arlington 8-0 thanks to a six-run fourth.

Molly, Haley and Benrz combined to hit 6 for 9 with six RBIs and three runs scored. DeLancey and Lacy Lemburg doubled and Haley tripled. Bentz allowed just one hit in five shutout innings striking out eight Eagles.

Haley tripled home Molly and Bentz singled home Haley to put Lakeview ahead 2-0 after the first innings.

After the first two batters were retired in the fourth, Lakeview sent 10 straight hitters to the play. DeLancey and Lemburg hit back-to-back doubles to increase the lead to 3-0.

An error followed by back-to-back RBI singles by Steffen and Molly grew the lead to five runs. After Colegrove singled, Haley lined a two-run single to center and Bentz singled home Colegrove to make it 8-0.

Lakeview improved to 12-3 entering Monday's game at No. 8 Seward.