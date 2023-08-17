Lakeview softball continued its steady climb up the ranks in Class B as it reached a district final following a 21-9 season, their first 20-win season since 2007.

After being on the doorstep of the state tournament last season, the Lady Vikes return all of its pitching and graduated just three starters. Lakeview head coach Jasey Reinhart said she hopes the experience, along with a big freshmen class, propels the team to new heights this fall.

"I'm really excited. We have a really good group of freshmen. All eight of our freshmen are pretty solid and I'm excited about that," Reinhart said. "Obviously, we lost some big hitters last year but we also got some big hitters left and they're really stepping up in their positions and their roles as leaders. We've got experience and new blood coming in, so it'll be a good mix I think."

Lakeview lost to eventual state runner-up Elkhorn in the district final. Reinhart said there's a new level of understanding of what it takes to get to state.

"All those girls got that taste of it. The bar's been set and that's our goal for this year and I think that's rubbing off on the underclassmen," Reinhart said. "It's been a while since we've gotten that far and so those girls didn't really know what it felt like or what it took to get there. The majority of the team knows that now. Not only are they going to push themselves, they can encourage the younger ones to raise our level of play as a program as a whole."

Lakeview senior Ayshia DeLancey said last year's district final defeat left a bad taste.

"I think there's a lot more desire to be here. The passion that you see out of the girls knowing how far we made it," Lady Vikes senior Moe Colegrove said. "There's a lot of talk that we want to go that far plus further this year. You can see all the work really getting put in for that."

The Lady Vikes graduated three starters in outfielders Haley and Molly Frenzen and second baseman Caitlyn Steffen. Reinhart said the competition for those spots is still ongoing.

"A lot of years you kind of fight for girls to go in the outfield. This year, I think all eight of my freshmen all said they can play outfield. They're all athletic. They all got speed. They all can catch," she said. "There's going to be some competition out there. We got a ton of options. We're going to have more depth than we've had for a while just because everybody is very able and capable."

DeLancey is the lone returning outfielder for Lakeview. The senior hit .257 with 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored last season.

DeLancey said communication where the two new outfielders will be key.

"Last year I had the Frenzens out there in the outfield with me. They were great leaders out there," DeLancey said. "I feel like this year I have to step it up a little bit because I'm a senior and there's two open positions. We have to have a strong outfield."

Lakeview's success last season began in the circle with sophomore Cali Bentz and senior Hannah Allen. Bentz posted a 2.06 ERA in 91 and 2/3 innings as a freshman, striking out 116 hitters and walking just 20.

Allen pitched 72 and 2/3 innings a year ago with a 3.56 ERA, 110 strikeouts and 21 walks. The senior enters this season 24 strikeouts away from the school's all-time record.

"I'm super excited to have both of them back. Obviously, they're both powerhouses on the mound. They're both good leaders even when they're not on the mound," Reinhart said. "We have two freshmen pitchers coming in and our returning pitchers are going to really coach them up and help them develop into solid pitchers coming up."

Back behind the plate is Colegrove. In her first season at Lakeview, the Lady Vikes catcher hit .333 with two home runs and 13 RBIs.

Colegrove said she's at a greater comfort level now having been around the team for a season.

"I'm a lot more comfortable. I was very unsure of everything last year it being my first year not knowing anyone here, but this team is truly like a family and that helps a lot," Colegrove said. "They've really helped me understand like what these teams are coming from a different school and a different class. I think this year I'll have a good understanding of what I'm facing and how to prepare for that."

Bentz led Lakeview offensively last season hitting .518 with three home runs and 35 RBIs. Behind her in hitting was Haley and Molly as they both hit over .340 combining for 36 RBIs and 60 runs scored.

Looking to help fill that void is senior Morgan Finecy and Allen. Finecy drove in 11 runs and scored 22 times to go with a .333 batting average. Allen recorded a .299 batting average with three home runs and 27 RBIs.

Lakeview opens the season Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic. Reinhart said the key to success will be coming together as a team and playing as one unit.

"Now that we've had that taste, just remembering what it tastes like, feels like, what it took to get there and then working together as a family as a cohesive team as opposed to individual positions," Reinhart said. "Really working all together and understanding they have to do it together. They can't do it themselves."