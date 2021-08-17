Lakeview softball to use experience as driving force

Last season was more than just the first year for new Lakeview softball head coach Jasey Reinhart. As important as it was for her to step up to the top leadership position and form new relationships, she also had to do a proper assessment of the team's strengths and weaknesses.

Before her first season in charge, the players had to learn her system. With most of her team coming back, and that system now part of the group's identity, she's excited to see what the group can achieve.

"We've got a lot of potential to be just as good if not better than we were last year," Reinhart said. "We're returning a lot of starters. We really just had a couple spots that we needed to find fill-ins for, so I'm super excited to see what they're going to do."

Continuity looks to be the key for Lakeview. Seven of its top 10 hitters are back in the lineup while two arms are back in the circle. That much experience and familiarity has the team ahead of where it was in preseason a year ago.

"Even in two-a-days, we were able to do more strategy stuff as opposed to having focus on the fundamentals because they're already used to the routine," Reinhart said.