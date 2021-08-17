Lakeview softball to use experience as driving force

Last season was more than just the first year for new Lakeview softball head coach Jasey Reinhart. As important as it was for her to step up to the top leadership position and form new relationships, she also had to do a proper assessment of the team's strengths and weaknesses.
Before her first season in charge, the players had to learn her system. With most of her team coming back, and that system now part of the group's identity, she's excited to see what the group can achieve.
"We've got a lot of potential to be just as good if not better than we were last year," Reinhart said. "We're returning a lot of starters. We really just had a couple spots that we needed to find fill-ins for, so I'm super excited to see what they're going to do."
Continuity looks to be the key for Lakeview. Seven of its top 10 hitters are back in the lineup while two arms are back in the circle. That much experience and familiarity has the team ahead of where it was in preseason a year ago.
"Even in two-a-days, we were able to do more strategy stuff as opposed to having focus on the fundamentals because they're already used to the routine," Reinhart said.
Senior Abbie Scholl said the experience on the roster should help compared to other teams in the district. Fellow senior Riley Hellbusch said it should help the younger players get acclimated with the team quicker. Instead of Reinhart leading everything, she has a group of veterans that can also fill that role.
"I think it's going to help the newcomers learn what they need to learn and be more successful," Hellbusch said.
Defensively, the Lady Vikes struggled to find consistency last season. In 14 of the 24 games, Lakeview committed for our more errors. Many of those had drastic consequences in a 10-14 season. Months later, senior Calie Booth can already see a difference on the diamond in just a few practices.
"We made a couple errors last year and I feel like this year, we're only a couple practices in and I feel like we're already looking way better just because of our summer season and we all were working together during the summer," Booth said. "This season is going to be the best one."
Of the four newcomers on the roster, three have never played fast pitch softball. Reinhart said she's been impressed with their coachability and the depth they'll provide offensively.
"We had a scrimmage Saturday and one of our freshman, Delani Kula, had a couple of fantastic hits down the third base line," she said. "That's going to be awesome to add to our lineup as the season progresses."
The team returns seven of its top 10 hitters from last year after the Lady Vikes averaged 6.8 runs a game with a .340 team batting average.
In the circle, Reinhart is excited about the return of Hannah Allen and Scholl after they combined to pitch all but one game.
"Hannah, who'll be a sophomore, has gotten stronger over the summer. She's gotten more accurate. There's more movement on her ball," Reinhart said. "Abbie is just our consistent workhorse. She's there when we need her."
The goal for the Lady Vikes this season is to exceed last year's win total. If that can be achieved, chances are, postseason success will follow.
"For sure, we'll meet our record from last year. I have really good feelings about exceeding our record and maybe even having a winning record this year," Reinhart said. "We kind of talked about just chipping away, so our goal has been last year we had 10 wins, this year let's go for 11. Obviously hoping to exceed that, but let's make little goals at a time."
