Lakeview softball wins home invite for first time in 15 years

For the first time since 2007, the Lakeview Lady Vikes softball team won its home tournament. On Saturday, it steamrolled Twin River, Ponca and York to claim the championship trophy.

Cali Bentz threw a no-hitter against the Titans in the opener and allowed just one run on four hits in the championship game against York. Hannah Allen pitched a complete game in the semifinals against Ponca with two runs allowed on five hits.

At the plate, Lakeview outscored its opponents 28-3 with a team batting average of .405. It recorded 12 extra-base hits. Molly Frenzen hit two doubles and a home run. Allen doubled twice and tripled and Bentz tripled and homered in the final against York.

"It was all-around good softball all day long. We had solid defense, our bats were on fire," Lady Vikes head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "Our pitchers were great. It was awesome."

Frenzen posted two-hit games in all three games, hitting 6 for 9 with six RBIs and seven runs in the tournament. Allen batted 6 for 10, drove in four runs and scored four times. Bentz drove in five runs and scored four runs.

"I have confidence in all nine of our hitters," Reinhart said. "There's not one batter that comes up and it's like, 'Oh man.' I've got confidence in all nine of them and that's rare to have, but it's great to have."

Lakeview defeated Twin River 8-0 in the first game of the day. Bentz threw a five-inning no-hitter, walking one batter and striking out seven Titans.

Frenzen, Bentz and Jane Johnson recorded two-hit games. Frenzen, as the team's leadoff hitter, scored three times and drove in one run. Johnson ended with one RBI and one run scored. Bentz drove in two runners and crossed home plate once.

The Lady Vikes led 6-0 after two innings. In the first, Bentz and Allen hit RBI singles and Ayshia DeLancey hit an RBI triple. They doubled the lead the next inning on RBI singles from Frenzen, Johnson and Bentz.

In the fourth, Moe Colegrove hit a two-run inside-the-park home run to right field to increase the lead to 8-0.

Bentz struck out seven Twin River hitters and walked one batter. She tossed 82 pitches in the no-hitter throwing 14 first-pitch strikes to 20 batters faced.

In the semifinals versus Ponca, Haley Frenzen, Allen and Morgan Finecy led the offensive charge in an 11-2 win. Haley hit 3 for 3 with a run scored. Allen hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Finecy hit 3 for 3, driving in one and scoring three times.

Allen earned the win on the mound with a complete game win. She struck out five Ponca hitters and walked just one.

After a scoreless first, Lakeview scored five in the second and two runs in each of the final three innings.

DeLancey opened the scoring with an RBI double. Two batters later, Finecy hit a bunt RBI single back to the pitcher. Haley stepped up to the plate with two on and one away. On a 2-1 pitch, the center fielder launched a three-run inside-the-park home run to center field to make it 5-0.

In the third, DeLancey and Caitlyn Steffen drove in one run on a sac fly and a single, respectively. The lead grew to 9-1 in the fourth on a two-run double to left by Allen. Frenzen singled home Finecy and stole home to cap the victory.

Bentz's footprints were all over the final against York. Bentz tripled, homered and pitched a complete game in a 9-1 win. The freshman hit 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs. On the mound, Bentz allowed one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

"It was amazing (hitting the home run)," Bentz said. "I was close my first time at-bat and my second one was OK, but right when I hit it, I knew it felt solid and I was hoping it would go out."

Molly and Allen also tallied two-hit games, combining for two RBIs and three runs scored. Colegrove doubled and drove in two runs. Finecy stepped on home plate twice.

The Lady Vikes plated three in the first on a Haley RBI ground out, a Bentz RBI triple and an Allen RBI single. A two-run error and a Bentz RBI sac fly grew the Lakeview lead to 6-0.

Molly doubled home Finecy to restore a six-run lead in the third. Bentz hit a leadoff home run to left field in the fifth with Finecy singling home Allen later in the inning to make it 9-1.

Bentz said they're hard to beat when they have all phases of the game working.

"We're making the plays. I felt strong on the mound," Bentz said. "Our bats were hot and it was just a good day all around."

The freshman pitcher has quickly adapted to high school softball. In seven appearances, Bentz sports a 1.21 ERA with 38 strikeouts and six walks.

"They were all very welcoming," Bentz said. "I think we're gaining and building trust as it is and the more trust we're building, the easier it is to make plays and know that I have a defense behind me and that we can do anything we need to."

Alongside Bentz, Allen has struck out 56 hitters and walked just seven in 32 innings this season. The two Lakeview pitchers have combined for a team ERA of 2.29.

"I love being able to have confidence in two pitchers, especially a freshman coming. That's not to take anything away from Hannah (Allen)," Reinhart said. "She was lights out too. It's just so nice to have two solid pitchers that I can have confidence in and I know are going to get the job done."

Lakeview improved to 8-3, extending its winning streak to five games. The Lady Vikes will host Class C No. 7 Aquinas Catholic Tuesday. At about the halfway mark of the season, Reinhart said she's happy with where her team is at.

"We're exactly where we need to be. We're coming together as a team," Reinhart said. "We're knowing what everybody can do. We're having that confidence."