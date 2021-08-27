Lakeview softball scored a run in every inning but one and ran away with a mercy-rule win Thursday at home, 10-1 over Centennial in five innings.

The Lady Vikes scored two in the first and continued to add on with single runs in the third and fourth before a six-run outburst in the fifth. Lakeview's 10 runs came on nine hits and three errors. The Lady Vikes also walked three times and reached base two other times on a hit-by-pitch.

All together, seven of the nine in the lineup had at least one hit, Abbie Scholl and Haley Frenzen had two and Frenzen drove in three runs. Hannah Allen picked up the win in the circle with just four hits against and no earned runs.

The win was a bounce back from a loss in last week's championship game of the Freeman Invite. Coach Jasey Reinhart said the team started the offense too late and paid for that delay. The Lady Vikes came firing out of the gate on Thursday and had a 3-0 lead before the Broncos managed their only run in the fourth.

"We have really been focusing on fundamentals and the mental part of hitting," Reinhart said. "The girls have been focused on doing what the team needs. This has helped the girls to realize that the little adjustments, most of the time, make the biggest impact."