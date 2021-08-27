Lakeview softball scored a run in every inning but one and ran away with a mercy-rule win Thursday at home, 10-1 over Centennial in five innings.
The Lady Vikes scored two in the first and continued to add on with single runs in the third and fourth before a six-run outburst in the fifth. Lakeview's 10 runs came on nine hits and three errors. The Lady Vikes also walked three times and reached base two other times on a hit-by-pitch.
All together, seven of the nine in the lineup had at least one hit, Abbie Scholl and Haley Frenzen had two and Frenzen drove in three runs. Hannah Allen picked up the win in the circle with just four hits against and no earned runs.
The win was a bounce back from a loss in last week's championship game of the Freeman Invite. Coach Jasey Reinhart said the team started the offense too late and paid for that delay. The Lady Vikes came firing out of the gate on Thursday and had a 3-0 lead before the Broncos managed their only run in the fourth.
"We have really been focusing on fundamentals and the mental part of hitting," Reinhart said. "The girls have been focused on doing what the team needs. This has helped the girls to realize that the little adjustments, most of the time, make the biggest impact."
Frenzen drove in the second run of the game in the first when she singled to left and scored Scholl for a 2-0 advantage. Her sister, Molly, opened the frame with a double, moved on a single by Scholl and scored on a passed ball. Haley Frenzen was stranded a third on a fly ball and two grounders, and Lakeview only managed one base runner in the second, but from there the bats came to life.
Scholl singled and scored in the third on Allen's sac fly. Ayshia Delancey led off the fourth with a single and came around on an error and two passed balls.
All nine went to the plate in the fifth and logged six runs on four hits, a hit batter, an error and a walk. Morgan Finecy drove in two with the bases loaded on a grounder to right field. DeLancey scored on an error at third. Fincecy came home on a passed ball. Haley Frenzen pushed two across on a single to left center following an error and a walk.
Centennial's lone run was scored on an error, ground out, wild pitch and passed ball.
The top of the lineup, the Frenzens and Scholl, went 5 for 10 with four runs scored, two walks and three RBIs. In five games, that trio has 26 hits, 20 runs scored, 11 RBIs and five walks to four strikeouts.
"It goes back to the mental part of the game," Reinhart said about the top. "The girls are doing their jobs and doing what needs to be done to manufacture runs rather than always trying to hit home runs. I truly feel confident with our entire lineup. No matter what I call, they are going to give it their all and get the job done for the team."
Allen improved to 2-2 in the circle and has tossed all but one inning this season. She struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Allen also lowered her ERA to 3.37.
Lakeview returns to the diamond for a road game on Tuesday at Central City.
"She has been killing it on the mound," Reinhart said of Allen. "She has worked really hard to get where she is at and it is showing in this early part of the season."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.