Striking out opposing batters has been the name of the game for Lakeview senior Hannah Allen.

Allen has already etched her name in the Lady Vikes’ record book with her 178 strikeouts as a sophomore which is a single-season school record. She came into the 2023 season just 24 strikeouts away from the school’s overall record after recording 352 in her first three seasons.

“I’m just going to count the strikeouts and work hard to actually get there,” Allen said.

Along with chasing the career strikeout record, Allen also hopes she can put her name in the record book a few more times.

“I definitely want to break as many records as I can,” Allen said. “I also want to stay positive and have fun this year.”

Allen got into the sport after watching her sisters play the game she now loves.

“I’ve been around softball since I was born, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to play,” Allen said. “I tried out cheer and dance to see if only softball was my thing and it was. My sisters were definitely an inspiration to me and my coaches are also an inspiration.”

Entering her senior season, Allen is looking forward to playing with her teammates throughout her final year in a Lakeview uniform.

“I didn’t think this day would come, I actually feel like a freshman again because of how close we are as a team,” Allen said. “I’m really excited for this year because we have a lot of potential.”

In Allen’s career, Lakeview has had an increase in wins over the first three years. Lakeview finished 10-14 her freshman year, 17-10 her second year and 20-9 last season. Now as a senior, Allen is hoping to again improve the team’s record.

“I hope that our losses from last (season) help us win against those teams,” Allen said. “It’s been crazy I didn’t think it would ever happen but it has.”

While Allen has excelled in the pitching circle, she has also been a standout at the plate. Allen finished her junior season with 23 hits, 27 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits which include three home runs.

“I’m kind of hoping to see the same thing, I liked how I hit last year,” Allen said. “I’m excited for our new lineups and want to see everyone else on our team exceed as well.”

When her time with the Lakeview softball team is finally up after the 2023 season Allen plans to continue playing her favorite game after high school. She is currently deciding between two schools to continue her academic and softball career with the plan of signing after the season.

Since starting at Lakeview, Allen has seen a large leaps as a player.

“I’ve just been working on being a better positive influence and working on myself,” Allen said. “I’ve also been working on myself physically, going to pitching and hitting lessons weekly and just practicing every day.”

Allen enters her final season with the Vikes looking to leave her final mark.

“It kind of feels surreal, this is my last year, I have to make it count,” Allen said. “I’m kind of scared for it to end but I’m excited for it to get started.”