Scotus Central Catholic senior Lindsay Ohnoutka cracked the Columbus High varsity softball team for the first time this season.

Ohnoutka made the most of her opportunity, appearing in 25 games for the Discoverers. On Nov. 10, 2022, the senior signed to play softball at the next level at College of Saint Mary.

“Playing college softball has always been a dream of mine ever since I was little. Playing in the summer was just always something I looked forward to. I’ve always just loved the sport and always had a passion for it,” Ohnoutka said. “Finally playing for CHS my senior year like really made my love for it grow stronger. I think that’s when I realized I really want to play college softball. I’m just really looking forward to it and I think it’ll really make me love softball even more.”

Ohnoutka said she was first approached by CSM towards the end of the summer as she was participating in camps with Columbus High. After visiting the campus and with the coach, she said it really opened her eyes to the possibility of playing softball there.

In a statement on the school’s website, Flames head coach Carolyn Todd Bray said Ohnoutka is going to provide depth to the middle infield, adding that she’s a strong leader and willing to do anything for the team.

The second baseman hit .268 this season for the Discoverers with 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored. In the field, she recorded 36 fielding assists and 37 putouts.

“As my first year playing softball as a senior was really hard to fill in the shoes because it was like being a freshman,” Ohnoutka said. “Didn’t know very many people on the team and I had never played that high of competition, but I knew I really needed to be there for my team and I really needed to show them what a senior leader is.”

The biggest area of growth for Ohnoutka was in the batter’s box. The senior said she battled a lack of confidence, but her teammates and coaches were there as encouragement.

Columbus started this season 5-14, but the Discoverers finished the year playing their best. Ohnoutka contributed to a fourth-place finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

In the district tournament, Ohnoutka helped the Discoverers reach their first district final in six years.

“That game was super fun. We were all super hyped in the dugout. We couldn’t have asked for a better end to the season. It was a struggle, but we were proud of how we ended and I think we really ended on top,” Ohnoutka said. “No matter our struggles and how much we were doubting ourselves, we always just picked each other back up and we always just kept going no matter what the outcome was.”