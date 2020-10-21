Mistakes held Lady Vikes back from being more

Lakeview softball left the district tournament two weeks ago with a mix of emotion. A win over York in the first round was a definite sign of progress. Blowout losses to Seward then the same York reminded the group there's a long way to go.
Lakeview won 10 games in 2020, seven more than the year before when the team suffered through 10 straight losses and one seven-game skid. The longest streak of futility the Lady Vikes suffered this year was dropping five in a row.
By all measures, except one, Lakeview was better. The team was more consistent at the plate and began a new era in the circle with positive results. If there was a hangover from going 3-24, it was in the field.
Lakeview committed multiple errors in all but eight games and cost itself victories because of those mistakes.
First-year head coach Jasey Reinhart has a multitude of thoughts about next year swirling around in her head - there's definite excitement to keep the momentum going. But chief among the improvements she'll focus on is fielding, catching and throwing.
"We were 10-14. We could have easily been over .500 if we hadn’t had those games where we had the one bad inning, or consistent errors throughout the game," Reinhart said. "Those errors were the difference in a lot of wins and losses."
Lakeview committed a total of 89 errors and put together a fielding percentage of just .842. In 24 games, that's an average of more than three errors per contest.
However, it was often much worse than that. When it was bad, it was bad.
The Lady Vikes committed four or more errors 14 times and went 4-10 in those games. They had zero or one error eight times and were 6-2. Those are obvious statistics, but figures that shed quite a bit of light on Reinhart's statement.
Lakeview made five errors twice, six errors three times, eight once, nine once and 11 once. The Lady Vikes actually won the game in which they made 11 errors.
The three most consequential results in that regard are losses to Central City, Cass County and Aquinas Catholic. A 6-4 loss to Central City included five errors. A 12-11 defeat to Cass County had four errors. The 12-10 setback to Aquinas came with five errors.
"I can honestly say that I don’t know if the teams we lost to were better than us," Reinhart said. "A majority of them, we lost it ourselves by giving up those errors."
If there's good news to take away from those mistakes, it's in the continuity of the team. Lakeview graduates just four players. The defensive makeup will likely look different, but the majority of positions will be filled by a player with at least a year of varsity play under her belt.
Those returnees also account for four of the top five hitters by average, the top seven in total hits, the top six in RBIs and the top five in runs scored.
In the circle, Lakeview used the combination of freshman Hannah Allen and junior Abbie Scholl. That will probably be the situation again next year, though Allen should begin to assume more of the role as the starter.
She led Lakeview with 80 innings pitched - more than twice as many as Scholl. Eventually, Allen may become the every-game pitcher, but Reinhart preferred to ease her into varsity competition.
There were, admittedly, some times when Allen's confidence may have waned. That's expected of any youngster. But conversations about good teams with good hitters helped put it into perspective. Allen's ERA was north of 5 and she allowed nearly two base runners per inning, but she also struck out 30 more hitters than she walked and was in the circle for seven of the team's 10 wins.
"We had conversations before or after games to help her understand what we're trying to do," Reinhart said. "As the season went on she became more confident and better understood my mentality."
Allen will be back alongside leading hitter Abbie Scholl, top RBI tandem Calie Booth and Haley Frenzen, top run scorer Molly Frenzen and Paxton Lusche who hit .333 with 15 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
Her freshman teammates, Ayshia DeLance, Morgan Finecy, Jane Johnson and Rieley Holyoak will have opportunities to either continue making their mark or earning more playing time.
In 2020, it was a team that scored almost seven runs per game and earned a reputation for resolve. The Lady Vikes won a game in which they trailed 7-0, came back from a 12-9 deficit with six outs to play and nearly came back from a 12-1 hole, losing 12-11.
Much of those deficits were self made. Thus, as exciting as Lakeview softball was at times, the Lady Vikes would prefer more run-of-the mill wins as it prepares to take another step next season.
"Were we expecting to make it to state? Were we expecting the moon? No, we weren’t. But they exceeded my expectations in the progress they made," Reinhart said. "I’m super excited for where we’re going."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
