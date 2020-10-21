Mistakes held Lady Vikes back from being more

However, it was often much worse than that. When it was bad, it was bad.

The Lady Vikes committed four or more errors 14 times and went 4-10 in those games. They had zero or one error eight times and were 6-2. Those are obvious statistics, but figures that shed quite a bit of light on Reinhart's statement.

Lakeview made five errors twice, six errors three times, eight once, nine once and 11 once. The Lady Vikes actually won the game in which they made 11 errors.

The three most consequential results in that regard are losses to Central City, Cass County and Aquinas Catholic. A 6-4 loss to Central City included five errors. A 12-11 defeat to Cass County had four errors. The 12-10 setback to Aquinas came with five errors.

"I can honestly say that I don’t know if the teams we lost to were better than us," Reinhart said. "A majority of them, we lost it ourselves by giving up those errors."

If there's good news to take away from those mistakes, it's in the continuity of the team. Lakeview graduates just four players. The defensive makeup will likely look different, but the majority of positions will be filled by a player with at least a year of varsity play under her belt.