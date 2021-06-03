Offense dominates softball all-star game

Barrientos came up clutch in the sixth inning with a two-run home run to give the Green Team their first lead of the game 10-8.

Silver responded with three runs in the home half of the inning on a two-run single by Paulk and a wild pitch to take a 11-10 lead.

In the game's final inning, Barrientos hit her second home run and tied it 11-11. However, the Silver exploded once more, this time for seven runs in the eighth inning.

Paulk and Grand Island Central Catholic's Jessica Zehendner drove in a run each off base hits. A pair of throwing errors and a RBI single by Paczosa ended the game at 18-11.

Barrientos was named the MVP of the Green Team with her two home runs and effort in the circle. Paczosa was the Silver Team MVP with three hits, two runs scored and one RBI. She also pitched multiple innings.

After the game, the two MVPs competed in a home run derby. Barrientos edged Paczosa 3-1 to win the competition.

Paczosa was honored to be the Silver Team's most valuable player considering the amount talent on the diamond.

"It feels really good because there's a lot of good athletes on both teams," she said.