Offense dominates softball all-star game

Offense was the name of the game at the annual Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Softball Game Wednesday at Raider Field.
The Silver Team defeated the Green Team 18-11 in an eight-inning affair.
Silver got off to a 4-0 lead after one inning behind RBI singles from Aquinas Catholic's Alli Hartman, Grand Island Central Catholic's Kiernan Paulk and North Bend's Anna Halladay, and a RBI double by Lincoln Southwest's Kaylee McNeese.
The Green Team responded with three runs in the second inning on a throwing error, a RBI sacrifice fly by Hastings St. Cecilia's Mackenzie Demuth and a RBI single by Blue River's Allie Neujahr.
After Twin River's Katie Paczosa allowed three runs over two innings, she was relieved by Halladay beginning in the third inning.
Silver regained its sizable lead by scoring the next four runs over the third and fourth innings on two wild pitchers, a bases loaded walk by Highway 91's Rylee Olson and a RBI double by Paulk.
The see-saw game continued in the fifth inning when the Green Team scored five runs and evened it up 8-8.
After back-to-back singles started the inning, a throwing error by Halladay led to two runs. Grand Island's Kamdyn Barrientos hit a RBI groundout to make it 8-6. Aurora's Brooklyn Moody drove in a run on a single. A wild pitch brought home the tying run.
Barrientos came up clutch in the sixth inning with a two-run home run to give the Green Team their first lead of the game 10-8.
Silver responded with three runs in the home half of the inning on a two-run single by Paulk and a wild pitch to take a 11-10 lead.
In the game's final inning, Barrientos hit her second home run and tied it 11-11. However, the Silver exploded once more, this time for seven runs in the eighth inning.
Paulk and Grand Island Central Catholic's Jessica Zehendner drove in a run each off base hits. A pair of throwing errors and a RBI single by Paczosa ended the game at 18-11.
Barrientos was named the MVP of the Green Team with her two home runs and effort in the circle. Paczosa was the Silver Team MVP with three hits, two runs scored and one RBI. She also pitched multiple innings.
After the game, the two MVPs competed in a home run derby. Barrientos edged Paczosa 3-1 to win the competition.
Paczosa was honored to be the Silver Team's most valuable player considering the amount talent on the diamond.
"It feels really good because there's a lot of good athletes on both teams," she said.
The Twin River put on her spikes for the final time as she'll be playing basketball at Central next fall. Paczosa was excited to be in the dugout one last time and to play with players she competed against during her high school career.
"It was really fun playing with all the people that I've played against for the past four years and get to kind of know them on a personal level," she said.
Columbus High's Rebecca Hazlet got on base a couple of times with a single, walk and run scored. She enjoyed every minute of the experience.
"It was super fun," Hazlet said. "It was nice to meet a bunch of people in the softball community, especially people from smaller towns that I might have never played against. Getting to meet them was super cool."
Hazlet will be continuing her softball career at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. She said the all-star game was a cool way to cap off her high school career.
"It's pretty fun to do it like this, just playing with a bunch of people who have gone through the same experience of senior year and going off to college," Hazlet said. "Being able to do this right before it is super cool."
