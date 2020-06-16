Pandemic hinders new softball coaches at Lakeview, CHS

Jasey Reinhart and Kelsey Newman should have spent the summertime building and strengthening the bonds they have with their teams. Instead, both have been dealing with a less than ideal situation early in their careers as head coaches.
Reinhart, who takes over for Erica Zywiec at Lakeview, has a leg up on her counterpart in terms of familiarity. She's been with the Lady Vikes as an assistant for four years. But with restrictions in the early phases of being lifted, summertime training has been anything but normal.
Newman arrived on the scene about a year and took over for Paul Braun following his 10 years in the dugout.
She should have been in a scenario this summer where she was more familiar with her personnel and better able to continue the work she started last fall.
Instead, she's waiting for approval to start open fields and concerned about losing the growth she started to see from the team this winter.
“It’s frustrating," Newman said. "I had everything planned for this summer to be so much smoother than last year."
Newman was transitioning from another line of work to becoming a teacher at CHS last summer. As with all new coaches, there's an adjustment period for expectations and organization.
She continued shaping the program in her image with workout areas at the middle school that included turf, nets and batting cages for training over the winter.
But of course, as winter turned to spring and schools were closed, that was halted. With summer in question, Columbus High players and Newman met on Zoom calls to discuss individual workouts.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in May that weight room training, open gyms and open fields for baseball and softball could begin on June 1. CHS waited a week to be sure all the proper protocols were in place and staff and students understood those protocols.
Weight training began last week, volleyball open gyms may begin later this week. Softball open fields have yet to be determined. Still, Newman has an idea of what those will look like.
“It’s kind of going to an in-and-out thing," she said. "I’m going to work on a ton of footwork and try to get those things out of the way before the season because when the season starts, I think we’re going to have to get into live hitting and all that, and not spend too much time on the little stuff."
Newman also found an app created by former UCLA coach Sue Enquist that tracks individual workouts, assigns players into teams and awards points for training.
That system plus the fact that summer ball is being played by the majority of her players gives Newman some sense of normalcy.
“I’m not worried about us because our girls have gotten out and played live softball," she said. "I had some girls go to Oklahoma. I have girls going out all the time to play right now. For me, that’s comforting because they’re getting good reps."
For Reinhart, she began working with players in open field sessions last week. Lakeview took the first week for training and conditioning alone but has now opened the diamond to players.
“We’re just following the guidelines: we’re not using the dugouts, we’re putting our stuff six feet apart, there’s not a whole lot of standing in line with one another," she said. "...We’re making it work. I disinfect everything when we leave. The girls just kind of know the regulations and what’s expected."
Athletes at Lakeview are separated into weight training sessions for seniors and juniors then sophomores and freshmen. When the seniors and juniors conclude, they come out to the field. The sophomores and freshmen are then in the weight room at the same time and on the field after.
"I'm sure we'll get to play all the games though we might have to sacrifice some tournaments (this fall)," Reinhart said. "From all the feedback I'm getting, I'm hopeful."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
