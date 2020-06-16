Pandemic hinders new softball coaches at Lakeview, CHS

But of course, as winter turned to spring and schools were closed, that was halted. With summer in question, Columbus High players and Newman met on Zoom calls to discuss individual workouts.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in May that weight room training, open gyms and open fields for baseball and softball could begin on June 1. CHS waited a week to be sure all the proper protocols were in place and staff and students understood those protocols.

Weight training began last week, volleyball open gyms may begin later this week. Softball open fields have yet to be determined. Still, Newman has an idea of what those will look like.

“It’s kind of going to an in-and-out thing," she said. "I’m going to work on a ton of footwork and try to get those things out of the way before the season because when the season starts, I think we’re going to have to get into live hitting and all that, and not spend too much time on the little stuff."

Newman also found an app created by former UCLA coach Sue Enquist that tracks individual workouts, assigns players into teams and awards points for training.

That system plus the fact that summer ball is being played by the majority of her players gives Newman some sense of normalcy.