Panthers close out Columbus

A big lead in one game then a comeback in another gave rival Norfolk bragging rights over Columbus High for the season when the Panthers swept the Discoverers Tuesday in the final CHS home games of the season.

Norfolk jumped out to a 7-1 lead through the first two innings in an 11-1 victory to start the night then battled back from an 8-0 deficit after four in the second game for an 11-9 win.

Columbus owned a 4-3 win over Norfolk from Sept. 4 at the Norfolk Invite. The Panthers answered back 3-0 two weeks later in a time-shortened result at the Discoverers' home invite. Tuesday earned CHS' Maroon Cup rivals the last laugh in what had been an entertaining season-long series between the two. Norfolk had won seven in a row before Columbus' win in August.

Columbus committed seven errors on the night that led to 10 unearned runs. Norfolk generated 12 hits and went 7 for 18 with runners in scoring position in game one. CHS built an 8-0 lead through four innings in game two when Norfolk immediately answered with an eight-run fifth inning.

The lone run for Columbus in the first game came in the first inning and answered two by Norfolk. Leadoff hitter Tayler Braun reached on an error then scored two hitters later on Addi Kudron's two-out single to deep right.

