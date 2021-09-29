Panthers close out Columbus

A big lead in one game then a comeback in another gave rival Norfolk bragging rights over Columbus High for the season when the Panthers swept the Discoverers Tuesday in the final CHS home games of the season.
Norfolk jumped out to a 7-1 lead through the first two innings in an 11-1 victory to start the night then battled back from an 8-0 deficit after four in the second game for an 11-9 win.
Columbus owned a 4-3 win over Norfolk from Sept. 4 at the Norfolk Invite. The Panthers answered back 3-0 two weeks later in a time-shortened result at the Discoverers' home invite. Tuesday earned CHS' Maroon Cup rivals the last laugh in what had been an entertaining season-long series between the two. Norfolk had won seven in a row before Columbus' win in August.
Columbus committed seven errors on the night that led to 10 unearned runs. Norfolk generated 12 hits and went 7 for 18 with runners in scoring position in game one. CHS built an 8-0 lead through four innings in game two when Norfolk immediately answered with an eight-run fifth inning.
The lone run for Columbus in the first game came in the first inning and answered two by Norfolk. Leadoff hitter Tayler Braun reached on an error then scored two hitters later on Addi Kudron's two-out single to deep right.
Norfolk sent 10 to the plate in the second and essentially put the game away moments later. The Panthers scored five on four singles, a double and a walk. They then added two in the fourth on a single, walk, error and sacrifice bunt, and two in the fifth on three singles and a double.
Columbus only had one hit after the first inning.
Danika Taylor's two RBI double then Rylee Renner's RBI single to left put Columbus up 3-0 in game two. The Discoverers added to it in the second on a Kaelyn Garrelts RBI single and Kudron's RBI double. Three more came across in the fourth on Garrelt's two-RBI triple and Kudron's RBI groundout.
That's when things went awry. Norfolk sent 12 to the plate in the fifth and tied the game on four hits, one double, a walk and three errors. Nine straight hitters reached after a pop fly to third started the inning.
A leadoff walk, single and error gave Norfolk the lead in the sixth. Columbus hit the first batter in the seventh, walked the next and gave up two runs on a single and RBI groundout.
Columbus brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but never quite put it on base. Emma Riedmiller singled and cored on Kaylee Gerber's RBI triple. A fly ball to center then a swinging strikeout finished it.
Columbus fell to 15-17 and plays in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday before a road trip to Grand Island on Monday.
CHS is currently 14th in the wildcard standings. Were the districts to be assigned today, that make Columbus the second seed in a district that includes No. 1 Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Bryan and Omaha North.
Reach the Telegram sports department via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.