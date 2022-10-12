Polk County can’t break through against Yutan/Mead ace

HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers got a taste of state championship softball for the first time on Wednesday when they took on the 30-1 Yutan/Mead Patriots at Bill Smith Field in Hastings.

The first time the two teams met the Patriots came away with the five inning 8-0 win at the David City invite.

The score on Wednesday was once again 8-0, but this time the game lasted into the bottom of the sixth.

Earlier this year Polk County head coach Laureen Powell said Yutan/Mead was the real deal and on Wednesday they plucked away at Polk County starter Courtney Sunday. They scored two in the first, one in the third and four in the fifth as they broke the game open.

The real deal was junior starter Shaylynn Campbell who held the Slammers offense to five hits and recorded 12 strikeouts in the win. Campbell held the Polk County team to just one hit back on September 17 in David City.

The Patriots scored twice in the first as Laycee Josoff doubled to lead-off the game and scored on Maycee Hays’ single. Hays scored on Sophia Brennan’s single for the 2-0 lead.

Slammer Emma Recker led off the top of the second with the first of her two hits, but she never moved off first base as Campbell worked her way around the lead-off single.

The lead grew to 3-0 when Ella Watts singled, advanced to third on a Hays hit and scored on Alyssa Husing’s safety.

Sunday doubled with two outs in the fourth, but Campbell picked up her seventh strikeout to end the Slammers scoring threat.

Shaylynn and Jordyn Campbell joined Adie Gale and Hays with hits in the fifth as the Patriots pushed across four runs in the fifth and the lead grew to 7-0.

Polk County’s Recker and Kelley had two-out singles in the top of the sixth, but Campbell got a weak fly out to third to end the scoring threat.

Brennan’s two-out single scored Hays who had tripled in the bottom of the sixth and the game ended via the eight-run rule.

Hays led the Patriots going 4 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI; Brennan was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in and both Husing and Jordyn Campbell were 1 for 2.

Recker was 2 for 3 with a single and Sunday, Kelley and Savanna Boden were all 1 for 3, with Sunday’s double the only extra base hit for the Slammers.

Sunday allowed 10 hits and six of the eight runs that scored were earned. She recorded two strikeouts and walked five batters.

Polk County (25-11) will take on NEN at 9 a.m. Thursday with the winner advancing to a 2 p.m. game and the loser seeing their season come to an end.