Re-energized Discoverers wallop Westside

Columbus High coach Kelsey Newman put her squad through a mental exercise at practice on Wednesday, one the team wasn't completely aware of.
While the Discoverers were training in the cage and focusing on hitting, she instructed the girls to put their earbuds in and listen to music. When it was over, she asked the team, 'Don't you miss your teammates?'
"I said, 'That's how we played on Tuesday night - no energy at all,'" Newman said. "I had to put it in those terms. (Thursday) we came out guns 'a blazin' against (Omaha Westside). Our energy was high, our bats were hot and we had amazing defensive plays. ...It was just really fun to watch."
Columbus won its first game of the season Thursday at Westside 9-1 in five innings, putting an end to an 0-4 start and infusing some vitality back into the dugout. Newman was highly critical of her team on Tuesday when it led at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest in game one of a doubleheader but mostly trudged through what turned into 8-4 and 10-2 losses.
The difference, Newman said, was a lack of excitement for the situation. Leading the top-ranked team in the state should have inspired the emotions. When it didn't, Newman had to find a way to spark the passion she knew was still there.
Wednesday's practice must have done the trick. Columbus came out and put together 14 hits, didn't strike out at all and produced four extra-base hits, the biggest a two-run home run by Addie Kudron in a four-run second inning that put Columbus up 6-0.
"I think our energy is what took us out of Southwest. We just didn't have the desire to be there," Newman said. "You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't have a desire to be there, you're not going to be successful. I think we lost it for a half-second."
Tayler Braun and Danica Taylor had three hits while Kudron, Kelyn Garrelts and Addie Heule all had two. Garrelts, Heule and Kudron also drove in two apiece.
Braun led off the game with a double then came home on a Heule sac bunt for a 1-0 lead in the first. Kudron singled and scored later on an error in left.
Erin Smith led off the second with a single, Braun singled, Garrelts brought in one on a sac fly, Huele lined an RBI single to center then Kudron stepped in and blasted an 0-1 pitch over the left field fence.
Garrelts singled and scored on Danica Taylor's two-out double in the fourth. Smith led off the fifth with a single, Braun tripled in a run then put the mercy rule into effect when she scored on Garrelts grounder through the left side.
Westside posted its lone run on a leadoff homer in the fifth. Other than that, Rylee Renner gave up two other hits, struck out two, didn't walk any Warrior hitters and needed just 52 pitches to pick up her first win.
"We worked on (pitching) outside and she hit her spots," Newman said. "She had enough spin on the ball that the ball didn't really go anywhere, and our defense had her back. We had a lot of amazing plays, Tayler Braun had an ESPN highlight, and we threw out a couple girls from the outfield. We definitely did our job backing up Rylee, for sure."
