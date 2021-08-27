Re-energized Discoverers wallop Westside

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think our energy is what took us out of Southwest. We just didn't have the desire to be there," Newman said. "You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't have a desire to be there, you're not going to be successful. I think we lost it for a half-second."

Tayler Braun and Danica Taylor had three hits while Kudron, Kelyn Garrelts and Addie Heule all had two. Garrelts, Heule and Kudron also drove in two apiece.

Braun led off the game with a double then came home on a Heule sac bunt for a 1-0 lead in the first. Kudron singled and scored later on an error in left.

Erin Smith led off the second with a single, Braun singled, Garrelts brought in one on a sac fly, Huele lined an RBI single to center then Kudron stepped in and blasted an 0-1 pitch over the left field fence.

Garrelts singled and scored on Danica Taylor's two-out double in the fourth. Smith led off the fifth with a single, Braun tripled in a run then put the mercy rule into effect when she scored on Garrelts grounder through the left side.

Westside posted its lone run on a leadoff homer in the fifth. Other than that, Rylee Renner gave up two other hits, struck out two, didn't walk any Warrior hitters and needed just 52 pitches to pick up her first win.

"We worked on (pitching) outside and she hit her spots," Newman said. "She had enough spin on the ball that the ball didn't really go anywhere, and our defense had her back. We had a lot of amazing plays, Tayler Braun had an ESPN highlight, and we threw out a couple girls from the outfield. We definitely did our job backing up Rylee, for sure."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

