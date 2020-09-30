Rival panthers rock Discoverers

Norfolk pitching tied Columbus High up in knots throughout a doubleheader on Tuesday at Gerrard Park.

The Discoverers had just five hits in the two games and crossed the plate only once in loss of 8-0 and 11-1. The defeats meant setbacks in 15 of the last 16 games. Columbus snapped a 10-game skid against North Platte at a tournament in Lincoln on Saturday but has since dropped six in a row.

Hitting has had its struggles since the team was shut down for two weeks following coronavirus concerns. That proved to be true again on Thursday when Paeton Coler struck out seven Columbus hitters and allowed just three hits in an 8-0 final and Brandy Unger held CHS batters to just two hits and struck out five.

NORFOLK 8, COLUMBUS 0: Tayler Braun, Gwen Stachura and Halle Langan were the only Columbus players to produce hits. Aliya Ocegura's first inning walk was the only other CHS base runner. She drew a free pass with two down but was left on following a strikeout.

Braun singled with two down in the third, Stachura singled to left with one out in the fourth and Langan singled through the left side with two down in the fifth.