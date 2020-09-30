Rival panthers rock Discoverers

Norfolk pitching tied Columbus High up in knots throughout a doubleheader on Tuesday at Gerrard Park.
The Discoverers had just five hits in the two games and crossed the plate only once in loss of 8-0 and 11-1. The defeats meant setbacks in 15 of the last 16 games. Columbus snapped a 10-game skid against North Platte at a tournament in Lincoln on Saturday but has since dropped six in a row.
Hitting has had its struggles since the team was shut down for two weeks following coronavirus concerns. That proved to be true again on Thursday when Paeton Coler struck out seven Columbus hitters and allowed just three hits in an 8-0 final and Brandy Unger held CHS batters to just two hits and struck out five.
NORFOLK 8, COLUMBUS 0: Tayler Braun, Gwen Stachura and Halle Langan were the only Columbus players to produce hits. Aliya Ocegura's first inning walk was the only other CHS base runner. She drew a free pass with two down but was left on following a strikeout.
Braun singled with two down in the third, Stachura singled to left with one out in the fourth and Langan singled through the left side with two down in the fifth.
Columbus remained within striking distance for three innings, trailing 4-0 after three. A leadoff single then double came in on back-to-back RBI ground outs in the fourth to make it 6-0. A leadoff home run in the fifth then a sac fly two hitters later put the mercy rule into effect.
NORFOLK 11, COLUMBUS 1: The Panther offense didn't wait to wake up in game two. Norfolk plated three in the first and four each in the second and third, ending the game on the mercy rule through 3 and 1/2.
Ocegura led off with a single in the second but never advanced past second. Jasmine Podany singled to start the third and found her way to third following an error. Braun's RBI ground out to second pushed in Podany and the only Columbus run of the day.
Norfolk had 14 hits including four doubles and a home run.
Columbus has lost three games by shutout during the current 1-16 skid and has scored two or fewer runs in nine of those.
Norfolk, the No. 5 team in Class A, defeated CHS 7-2 on Sept. 19 in the first matchup between the two. The last two weeks have also included No. 10 Southeast, No. 4 Lincoln East and Class B No. 3 Norris.
Columbus will try and get back on the winning track Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South before the HAC tournament on Saturday in Kearney. CHS then faces Grand Island on Monday and the district tournament later in the week.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
