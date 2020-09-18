Rusty Discoverers drop doubleheader at Kearney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After COVID concerns had Columbus off the diamond for nearly two weeks, the Discoverers showed rust in a pair of 5-0 and 9-4 losses on Thursday at Kearney.

Columbus had last played on Sept. 1 and swept a doubleheader against Lincoln High. Since then, CHS missed out on seven weekday matches, its own invitational and the invite at Norfolk.

All of those have been rescheduled. Columbus will host its tournament on Saturday with Norfolk and Beatrice on Saturday.

The Discoverers will hope to take the field for two games with fewer mistakes than were made on Thursday. CHS managed just four hits in the first game, five in the second and made five errors in game two.

Kearney scored three in the second inning then tacked on two more in the fifth in the opener. The Bearcats had all nine runs in the nightcap by the end of the third inning. They scored three in the first, four in the second and two in the third. Columbus plated one in its first at bat, added another single run in the fifth and scored two in the seventh.

Tayler Braun had two hits on the night and scored a run, Becca Hazlett had two hits and Gwen Stachura had a hit, run and RBI.

Columbus fell to 4-7.