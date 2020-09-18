Rusty Discoverers drop doubleheader at Kearney

After COVID concerns had Columbus off the diamond for nearly two weeks, the Discoverers showed rust in a pair of 5-0 and 9-4 losses on Thursday at Kearney.
Columbus had last played on Sept. 1 and swept a doubleheader against Lincoln High. Since then, CHS missed out on seven weekday matches, its own invitational and the invite at Norfolk.
All of those have been rescheduled. Columbus will host its tournament on Saturday with Norfolk and Beatrice on Saturday.
The Discoverers will hope to take the field for two games with fewer mistakes than were made on Thursday. CHS managed just four hits in the first game, five in the second and made five errors in game two.
Kearney scored three in the second inning then tacked on two more in the fifth in the opener. The Bearcats had all nine runs in the nightcap by the end of the third inning. They scored three in the first, four in the second and two in the third. Columbus plated one in its first at bat, added another single run in the fifth and scored two in the seventh.
Tayler Braun had two hits on the night and scored a run, Becca Hazlett had two hits and Gwen Stachura had a hit, run and RBI.
Columbus fell to 4-7.
"I think we had those first day, game day jitters back again," coach Kelsey Newman said. "But it's not an excuse. We came out strong, Tayler had a nice hit right away, and it seemed like it would go different than it did.
"...We just had some small errors that allowed them to get on and they had bunts we didn't cover very well."
Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!