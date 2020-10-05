Schuyler softball winless at Central tournament

Schuyler Central High School softball team traveled to Lexington to participate in the Central Conference tournament Oct. 1 in search of its first victory of the season. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they were shut out by two league foes, dropping games to York 15-0 and Columbus Lakeview 23-0. Both games were three-inning affairs.

In the opening game against the York Dukes, Schuyler Central was held hitless by York’s pitching tandem of starter Lauryn Hassadone and reliever Sam McDaniel. The pair struck out seven Warrior batters while walking only one.

Lucy Mendez was the starting pitcher for the Warriors, taking the loss with 13 hits and 15 runs in two innings of work. Only one run allowed by Mendez was charged as an earned run. Jenna Jedlicka pitched the final inning for SCHS, allowing only one hit and no runs. The Warriors were hampered by six fielding errors leading to 14 unearned runs.

Kaley Castillo was the only base runner for Schuyler as she drew a one-out walk in the first inning.

The Lady Vikes eliminated the Warriors from the tournament in the second game, helped out by a 12-run outburst in the first inning and another 9 run barrage in the second inning to build an early 21-0 lead.