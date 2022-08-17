Scrappy Discoverers ready for season opener

Columbus High softball has focused on the little things as it prepares for Thursday's season opener against Lincoln North Star.

The Discoverers graduated nine seniors, including Lincoln Journal Star Class A All-State Second Team infielder Tayler Braun, from a team that went 19-22 a year ago.

Despite the graduation of key players, Columbus head coach Kelsey Plance said the identity of the team will not change.

"Yes, we're missing nine girls and our numbers might be small, but we're still the same team in a sense. We're still gritty, we're still committed and we're working really hard," Plance said. "We're still committed and working really hard. We're just trying to find those little nicks to where to put people right now. People are going to be playing new positions."

The Discoverers graduated their top five hitters from a year ago and starting pitcher Rylee Renner, who pitched a team-high 79 innings last season.

Because of that, Plance said, a lot of players will be moving to different positions and potentially play multiple spots on the field during the season. That versatility will be key for the Discoverers.

"There's nobody that plays just one position specifically. They're all athletic, so if they want to play, they're going to play the position that we set up for them," Plance said. "They're the ones that are staying after practice and getting in the reps. It's nice knowing that they all have either played or can play another position, so that we can move people around."

Braun was the engine behind the offense last year, batting .597 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and 49 runs and 26 stolen bases. Among those returning include infielders Danica Taylor and Jordyn Trotta, and center fielder Kelyn Garrelts.

Taylor hit .311 with two home runs and 15 RBIs last year. After starting behind the plate, she'll move to third base or a middle infield spot.

"Very gritty. Always working 110% and she's (Taylor) very vocal," Plance said. "She's always talking to the players and everything like that."

Trotta returns to the infield after hitting .303 with 22 RBIs last season.

"I think defensively, I think I should start doing the little things right and good things will come," Trotta said. "Offensively, I just need to be more confident in the box."

Garrelts returns to lead the Discoverer outfield. She batted .290 with one home run and 19 RBIs. As a senior, she said she wants to be a leader on the team.

"I think for me, I need to be a vocal leader on the field and off the field. I need to work on leading the outfield as the center fielder. Offensively, I know that I played a big role last year and so I need to carry that over and be a better offensive player and knowing what play I need to make offensively to be successful," Garrelts said. "As a team, because we're not big at CHS, so it's really important to know where you need to hit it when you need to hit it and stuff like that."

In the circle, senior Emma Riedmiller steps into the No. 1 pitcher role. She pitched 78 and 2/3 innings in 2021, posting a 4-5 record and a 6.58 ERA. Plance said she's excited to have Riedmiller back as the Discoverers have inexperienced arms behind her.

"We're just really focusing on making sure we're hitting our spots and doing that. It's satisfying knowing that she's had the experience and she knows what to expect," Plance said. "She pitched a lot this summer, so it's just making sure that we know when we're up in the count where to go with the ball and do those types of things. It's also nice knowing that she's coming out of comfort zone and being a little bit more vocal."

Riedmiller said this summer has helped prepare her for the role as the No. 1 hurler for Columbus.

"I was like the only pitcher on my summer team, so I had to pitch like every game," Riedmiller said. "We've been working on a lot of spins and stuff because sometimes I mess up and the ball goes where it's not supposed to go, so we've been trying to fix that."

Plance said the coaches have instilled to their pitchers that you're not going to hit your spot all the time. If it a mistake occurs, Plance told them to own it and move on to the next pitch.

With a lot of players playing new positions, Plance said the focus during practice is to play simple, especially early in the season.

"It's going to take time and to get us to trust those people. We don't want to overthrow the ball. If we can keep them to one base on defense because we have new positions, let's just keep them there so we're working on that," she said. "Our pitchers can get the ball where they need to put the ball. If the ball is put in play, I know our defense will be there to secure the out. It's just fine-tuning those little nicks that are new for people."

In a survey filled out by the players, Plance said a lot of them talked about coming together as a team and playing for each other. She said she was excited to see that.

"We've talked about with what we have number wise and making sure everybody stays healthy is that as long as we go out and compete, we can sit there and say, 'Yeah, we competed in this game,' even if we lost by one or two or even came out on top," Plance said. "Everybody played their role. I think that's the most important thing because you get down to a call and it could be the last call of the game. Yes, it's devastating but at the end you can look back at the positive side and say did we compete? If we can answer, that's a win in my book."

While the 2022 Discoverers softball team will have a new look, Plance said she's confident the players will make the right adjustments throughout the season to get to where they want to be in October.

"Losing nine seniors is going to be a lot different, but I think that we use all of our individual skills and we can bring them together and really form as a team for the future. I think that's one of our main goals is just to come together," Garrelts said. "Obviously, state is always the goal and to be successful at districts. I know districts last year was hard for us because we worked so hard to get there, so I think this year just to come back and show them that we're still CHS softball is really important to us."