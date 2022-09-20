Seward snaps Lady Vikes' 10-game winning streak

For the second time this season, No. 8 Seward defeated No. 9 Lakeview by one run. On Monday, the Bluejays won 7-6 behind a five-run fourth inning to snap Lakeview's 10-game winning streak.

Both teams recorded double-digit hits as Seward ripped 13 hits and Lakeview recorded 10. The Lady Vikes were led by Cali Bentz and Morgan Finecy. Both recorded three hits and drove in one run each.

Haley Frenzen hit 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Moe Colegrove tallied two hits and scored once.

Bentz pitched in the circle. In six innings, the freshman allowed seven runs, three earned, on 10 hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Lakeview committed three errors.

The Lady Vikes jumped into an early lead in the first on a two-run single by Hannah Allen, scoring Colegrove and Frenzen. In the home half, Seward tied the game on an RBI single and ground out.

Lakeview restored its two-run lead in the third on a Bluejays error and an RBI single by Finecy. In the fourth, Seward took the lead for good.

After a leadoff double, the Bluejays tied the game on an RBI single and a Lakeview error. Following another error, two passed balls allowed two Seward runners to score, putting the home team in front 6-4. A two-out RBI single ended the scoring in the frame.

The Lady Vikes scratched across two runs in the sixth. Molly Frenzen led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Haley drove her in on a lined RBI double to right field. Bentz singled home Haley in the next at-bat to make it 7-6.

Finecy singled in the seventh with one out, but a line out and a strikeout ended the rally and game. The defeat was Lakeview's first since Aug. 30.

Lakeview earned a win via forfeit Monday as Schuyler withdrew from the triangular due to a lack of players. The Lady Vikes' record stands at 13-4 and they'll take the field Thursday at Aurora.