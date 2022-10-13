Slammers fall to NEN at state softball, ending historic season

HASTINGS – The table was set.

Polk County went to the top of the sixth staring at an 8-3 deficit to the Northeast Nebraska Vipers in Class C softball action, but the first three batters in the inning reached base and the Slammers had a major scoring threat brewing.

That potential rally took a huge hit when the Polk County hitter ripped a one hopper to the NEN shortstop who tagged the runner going from second to third and threw across the diamond to record the second out.

Polk County scored one run, but that was all they were able to get as the threat ended and NEN went on to score four times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game and the season for the Slammers by the final score of 12-4.

Polk County ends their banner season with a record of 25-12 and returns seven of nine starters with just four seniors on the team.

After the game Polk County head coach Laureen Powell said there wasn’t much of anything we could have done on the play.

“We were in a really good position and there is nothing you can really do, it’s nobody’s fault, nobody made a bad decision it just wasn’t our day,” said Powell. “We pitched Adrienne (Waller) in that first game so we really felt good coming into this game because they really hadn’t seen Courtney. We were a lot better than we were the first time we played them and today we were in it and then it just got away from us.”

At 9:17 a.m. the Slammers scored their first run in state softball competition when they wiped out a 2-0 NEN lead and went up 3-2.

In the fourth the Vipers batted around and scored five times to open a 7-3 lead and extended it to 8-3 when the Slammers came to bat in the top of the sixth.

On Wednesday in first round action the Slammers played with a strong north wind blowing straight in. Thursday it was just the opposition and two fly balls to the outfield were misplayed allowing the Vipers to score three runs.

“Our outfield especially coming down the stretch has really been one of the strengths of our team and we have stolen a lot of hits from teams and they have just played lights out,” Powell said. “The ball was just so hard to read today and those things are really uncharacteristic things that happened today.”

Emma Roberts hit 2 for 2 as Polk County recorded five hits. Savanna Boden doubled and Adrienne Waller singled, walked twice and scored. Kaleena Nuttelman, Roberta Hines and Sierra Boden ended the game with one RBI each.

Courtney Sunday pitched five innings, allowing 12 runs, seven earned, on 10 hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

A strong returning roster for the Slammers should earn them a pre-season state ranking at the start of the 2023 season.

“The growth that the team took this year was just a great experience. The girls had a great experience getting here. It is disappointing the way it ended, but we bring a lot of kids back for next year and they know what it is like and they will be even hungrier for this next season,” commented Powell. “We are really going to miss our seniors and you hate to see them go, but we feel like we have other kids ready to step and keep this going.”