Slammers win 2 of 3 at Freeman tourney

Polk County softball (Cross County, High Plains, Osceola) won two of three at the Freeman Invitational on Saturday, capturing wins in its first two games before a loss in the finale.

Polk County started with a 7-2 win over Weeping Water behind an eight-strikeout performance from pitcher Christina Rystrom. Three different Slammers drove in two runs in a 10-2 Game 2 win over Lakeview. Five errors were Polk County's undoing in a 13-1 loss to Freeman in Game 3.

"I was really pleased with the way we came out and competed the first two games. We were able to put the pressure on early offensively with some small ball and overall, hit the ball well all day," coach Laureen Powell said. "Pitching is the key to every game, and our pitchers played really well.

"This team has matured a lot from last year. We return seven starters with only one being a senior. I feel the players trust each other much more and can just focus on doing their job. It’s been a long time since we’ve opened the season with two wins."

GAME 1 - Polk County 7, Weeping Water 2: Rystrom tossed all seven innings while allowing eight hits, one earned run and striking out eight. Her teammates gave her all the offense she would need through the first five innings before three hits and an error gave Weeping Water two runs in the sixth.