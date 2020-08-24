Slammers win 2 of 3 at Freeman tourney

Polk County softball (Cross County, High Plains, Osceola) won two of three at the Freeman Invitational on Saturday, capturing wins in its first two games before a loss in the finale.
Polk County started with a 7-2 win over Weeping Water behind an eight-strikeout performance from pitcher Christina Rystrom. Three different Slammers drove in two runs in a 10-2 Game 2 win over Lakeview. Five errors were Polk County's undoing in a 13-1 loss to Freeman in Game 3.
"I was really pleased with the way we came out and competed the first two games. We were able to put the pressure on early offensively with some small ball and overall, hit the ball well all day," coach Laureen Powell said. "Pitching is the key to every game, and our pitchers played really well.
"This team has matured a lot from last year. We return seven starters with only one being a senior. I feel the players trust each other much more and can just focus on doing their job. It’s been a long time since we’ve opened the season with two wins."
GAME 1 - Polk County 7, Weeping Water 2: Rystrom tossed all seven innings while allowing eight hits, one earned run and striking out eight. Her teammates gave her all the offense she would need through the first five innings before three hits and an error gave Weeping Water two runs in the sixth.
Mae Valish, Sierra Boden, Josi Noble, Courtney Sunday and Emma Roberts each had two hits.
Valish scored on a passed ball then Noble came across on a bad throw during the same play for a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Kayleigh Pinney made it 3-0 with a single to center in the fourth. Another passed ball with the bases loaded then a ground out to third, a two-out single by Sunday and a two-out double by Roberts added four more runs in the fifth.
GAME 2 - Polk County 10, Lakeview 2: Taylor Carlson and Rystrom combined for the win on the mound by allowing just four combined hits.
At the plate, Pinney was 3 for 3 with three singles and two RBIs. Boden and Rystrom also drove in two.
Polk County plated four in the second on Carlson's RBI-single, Boden's RBI walk with the bags full, Pinney's single to center and Rystrom's base hit through the right side.
Lakeview cut the lead in half in the top half of the next inning with three hits a walk and an error but Polk County plated five in the bottom half. Roberts singled in a run, Valish brought in another on a hit to left field, Boden grounded out to third but brought in a run, Pinney singled to center for an RBI and Rystrom singled to left for another run.
Kylee Kroll singled in the fourth for the final Slammers run of the game.
GAME 2 - Freeman 13, Polk County 1: Seven of Freeman's 13 runs went unearned after five Polk County errors.
"I was disappointed in our performance in the championship game against Freeman but we’ll learn from it," Powell said. "We weren’t mentally ready to play and it showed. You’ve got to be ready to go from the first pitch, especially against a quality opponent."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
