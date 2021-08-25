Southwest power denies Columbus upset

Columbus High softball will have to wait a few more days for its first win of the season.

CHS led at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday and were looking to provide the first shocker of the season until the Silver Hawks exploded for three home runs in the same inning. Southwest used that momentum to finish off an 8-4 win in game one then carried it over to a 10-2 five-inning win in game two.

Leadoff hitter Tayler Braun recorded three of Columbus' eight combined hits with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Columbus' offense struck out a total of 19 times and drew just two walks over both games. On the other side, Lincoln Southwest hit three home runs not only in the comeback win but in both games.

Coach Kelsey Newman said it was a big missed opportunity. Yet, even when CHS had a lead in the opener, she said the energy didn't match the situation.

Defeating top-ranked teams, she said, requires more focus in the box and the kind of energy the team had last week in a doubleheader at Lincoln North Star.