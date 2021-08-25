Southwest power denies Columbus upset

Columbus High softball will have to wait a few more days for its first win of the season.
CHS led at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday and were looking to provide the first shocker of the season until the Silver Hawks exploded for three home runs in the same inning. Southwest used that momentum to finish off an 8-4 win in game one then carried it over to a 10-2 five-inning win in game two.
Leadoff hitter Tayler Braun recorded three of Columbus' eight combined hits with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Columbus' offense struck out a total of 19 times and drew just two walks over both games. On the other side, Lincoln Southwest hit three home runs not only in the comeback win but in both games.
Coach Kelsey Newman said it was a big missed opportunity. Yet, even when CHS had a lead in the opener, she said the energy didn't match the situation.
Defeating top-ranked teams, she said, requires more focus in the box and the kind of energy the team had last week in a doubleheader at Lincoln North Star.
"I think we lost the game ourselves. We were not excited that we were up 4-1; nothing could excite us," Newman said. "Shout out to Taylor. She executed in the box and she did what she needed to do as a leader and a four-year starter. But even she couldn't get our spirits up. We were sitting in a great spot and just couldn't get excited about it. We just did not bring the energy."
Lincoln Southwest 8, Columbus 4
Columbus scored all of its runs in the second on a two-run single by Braun, a passed ball and an RBI single by Kelyn Garrelts. It gave the Discoverers a 4-1 lead.
The long ball ignited Southwest's comeback two innings later. Three home runs in the home half of the fourth produced a seven-run frame.
The Silver Hawks got a three-run homer and two solo shots to put them in front for good. Columbus went three up, three down in the final three frames of the game.
Rylee Renner started for the Discoverers and went 3 and 1/3 innings, with seven runs allowed on nine hits, six walks and two strikeouts.
Braun went 2 for 3 with a single, double, two RBIs and a run scored. Garrelts went 1 for 3 with an RBI. The two combined for all three of Columbus' hits.
Madison Berger, Danica Taylor and Renner each scored a run.
"Rylee did a really good job on the mound at the beginning," Newman said. "But we couldn't get a call on the corner and we knew Southwest could hit.
Lincoln Southwest 10, Columbus 2
The Silver Hawks kept the offense humming in the nightcap.
Southwest scored in every inning, with three runs in the first and third, two in the fourth and one in the second and fifth to complete a 10-2 run-rule win.
Renner started game two and allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits in the first. Emma Riedmiller pitched the bulk of the innings, coming in after Renner and tossing 2 and 1/3. She allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits with one walk.
Southwest launched three more home runs with a two-run shot in the first, a solo shot in the second and a two-run shot in the fourth.
The Discoverers plated their only two runs in the fourth on a two-run homer by Taylor, her first of the season. Taylor finished the night 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Garrelts and Addison Kudron each doubled and Braun singled as Columbus finished with five hits.
The next stop for Columbus on its long season-opening road trip is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Omaha Westside.
"We had 19 strikeouts on the night between the two games. We went from less than five to 19," Newman said. "It seemed like we lacked some confidence. That's got to better."
Sam Ficarro and Nate Tenopir are a sports reporter and the sports editor for The Columbus Telegram. Reach them via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.