Spitz looks forward to opportunity at Northeast

"Northeast felt like home. It was small and it felt like there were a lot of people that were really close. It felt really welcoming," Spitz said. "I was holding out hope (to play at a higher level), but the choice that I made was a good one. Northeast was the right choice for me."

Spitz was on track to set or tie several school records before she and her teammates became victims to the pandemic. She finished her career with a .377 average, 120 hits, 120 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 40 wins on the mound, 41 complete games and 316 strikeouts.

She was also a major factor in keeping alive a run of 20-win seasons. Twin River had hit that mark every year since 2006 then lost out on the opportunity when the season was ended early last fall.

Twin River was just 10-9 at that point, but on a young team that had several questions, where players belonged on the field and in the lineup were just beginning to be answered.

Spitz can never have that season back. She felt like there was potential to make noise late in the season and potential for her to grab more attention. But if she needed any practice learning how to deal with adversity, she got enough over the past 12 months.