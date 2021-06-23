Spitz looks forward to opportunity at Northeast

Twin River's Emilee Spitz wrapped up her final high school contest a few weeks ago during the Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Game in a more comfortable position than just a few months earlier.
Spitz earned a trip to Texas in January as part of the Softball Factory Preseason All-American Tournament in Houston. It was a tremendous honor. Only 52 players from across the country are invited, and the weekend included former college All-American and Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch.
Yet, while it was a highlight of her career, she also took the field among some of the country's best, uncertain if it would be one of her final times on the diamond. Spitz was still weighing her options for college and hadn't perhaps received the attention she expected.
Twin River went on COVID pause late in the season and became victims to the timetable. The Titans couldn't get back to competition before the mandatory time away had expired. The calendar moved on into the playoffs without them.
It was a bitter pill to swallow, even more so for seniors such as Spitz.
But after playing at Central and in the late stages of her final club summer of softball, Spitz has found peace knowing there's more ball to play. She signed her letter of intent to join the program at Northeast Community College in Norfolk not long after returning from Texas and couldn't be more excited that she has at least a few more years in the game.
"Northeast felt like home. It was small and it felt like there were a lot of people that were really close. It felt really welcoming," Spitz said. "I was holding out hope (to play at a higher level), but the choice that I made was a good one. Northeast was the right choice for me."
Spitz was on track to set or tie several school records before she and her teammates became victims to the pandemic. She finished her career with a .377 average, 120 hits, 120 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 40 wins on the mound, 41 complete games and 316 strikeouts.
She was also a major factor in keeping alive a run of 20-win seasons. Twin River had hit that mark every year since 2006 then lost out on the opportunity when the season was ended early last fall.
Twin River was just 10-9 at that point, but on a young team that had several questions, where players belonged on the field and in the lineup were just beginning to be answered.
Spitz can never have that season back. She felt like there was potential to make noise late in the season and potential for her to grab more attention. But if she needed any practice learning how to deal with adversity, she got enough over the past 12 months.
"I've had to go through a lot of battles to get to where I am today," she said. "I just need to remember to do things with positivity and remember that there are more opportunities ahead of me.
Spitz is studying animal science and considering the nutrition part of that science as well.
Northeast allows for at least two more years. After that, she won't rush to any decisions. Even now, what her future looks like in softball is something she'll allow to unfold before her.
"I just want to get as far as I can and see what the future holds academically and athletically," she said.
Could her studies point her to a school that either doesn't have softball or doesn't offer her a place on the roster? Certainly. Would she be willing to alter her educational pathway to stay on the diamond? Possibly.
Whatever happens, Spitz knows she's where she needs to be for the moment. She's going to enjoy this newest adventure and let tomorrow's problems arrive in due course.
"I'm just going to work my hardest and train and be ready for when my opportunity comes," Spitz said. "Right now, this is what's best for me, and I'm going to take advantage of that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.