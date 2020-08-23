Spitz tosses another shutout but Titans drop two of three in Wayne

Twin River softball and pitcher Emilee Spitz shut out Centura/Central Valley in the opening game of the Wayne tournament on Saturday but then lost back-to-back close games to end the tournament 1-2.
The Titans picked up a 7-0 win over CCV then managed just eight hits over the next two games and took a 4-2 loss to Wayne then a 3-2 defeat to Marlington.
GAME 1 - Twin River 7, Centura/Central Valley 0: Spitz tossed her second shutout and second no-hitter of the season by striking out 13 and setting down 13 in a row to end the game. She also hit two batters but no CCV runners advanced past second base.
Katie Paczosa, Breanna Schroeder and Delaney Reeg each drove in two runs, Paczosa and Reeg each had two hits and Paczosa scored two runs.
Spitz doubled in the first run of the game in the first inning. Reeg's one-out single made it 2-0 in the second. She pushed another run across with a sac bunt and Paczosa blasted a two-run home run in the fourth. Schroeder's sac bunt and a bad throw scored two more runs in the sixth.
GAME 2 - Wayne 4, Twin River 2: The Titans went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base, missing a chance to upset the No. 9 team (Lincoln Journal Star) in Class B.
Twin River had the bags full and two down in the third but left all three stranded on a pop out to third base. The Titans capitalized on another bases-loaded situation in the fourth thanks to a hit batter but then left three on again on a tapper back to the pitcher.
Two walks then a two-out double put Wayne up 2-0 in the third. Allison Sikes was hit by pitch in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
A walk, error and passed ball extended the lead to 3-1 for Wayne in the bottom half. The Blue Devils made it 4-1 on a walk and a single in the fifth.
Faith Zimmer singled and eventually scored on a passed ball in the sixth. A strikeout in the next at bat with a runner at second ended Twin River's comeback hopes.
GAME 3 - Marlington 3, Twin River 2: The Titans took a 2-0 lead behind RBI base hits from Spitz and Alexis Cherry in the first but then went down in order in the second and third, stranded a one-out double in the fourth, left a runner on in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Marlington tied it in the second when two runners scored on a throwing error at third base. In extra innings with a runner at second, the Marlington runner stole third then beat a throw home for the game winner on a grounder to short.
Twin River sits at 3-2 and is back on the road Tuesday in matchup with Northeast Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. in Wisner.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
