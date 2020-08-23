Spitz tosses another shutout but Titans drop two of three in Wayne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin River softball and pitcher Emilee Spitz shut out Centura/Central Valley in the opening game of the Wayne tournament on Saturday but then lost back-to-back close games to end the tournament 1-2.

The Titans picked up a 7-0 win over CCV then managed just eight hits over the next two games and took a 4-2 loss to Wayne then a 3-2 defeat to Marlington.

GAME 1 - Twin River 7, Centura/Central Valley 0: Spitz tossed her second shutout and second no-hitter of the season by striking out 13 and setting down 13 in a row to end the game. She also hit two batters but no CCV runners advanced past second base.

Katie Paczosa, Breanna Schroeder and Delaney Reeg each drove in two runs, Paczosa and Reeg each had two hits and Paczosa scored two runs.

Spitz doubled in the first run of the game in the first inning. Reeg's one-out single made it 2-0 in the second. She pushed another run across with a sac bunt and Paczosa blasted a two-run home run in the fourth. Schroeder's sac bunt and a bad throw scored two more runs in the sixth.

GAME 2 - Wayne 4, Twin River 2: The Titans went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base, missing a chance to upset the No. 9 team (Lincoln Journal Star) in Class B.