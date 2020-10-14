State Softball: Pieper, Southwest rally in first round

HASTINGS — Lincoln Southwest didn't have one rally in it. It had two.
Senior Skylar Pieper had a bases-clearing, walk-off hit to lift Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest to a 12-11 win against No. 8 Bellevue East in the opening round of the state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.
Southwest trailed 5-0 in the top of the first, 7-1 midway through and 11-8 after the Chieftains scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Pieper, who fell behind 0-2 in the count, laced an RBI single to right field, and the ball got by the right fielder, plating two more runs on the play.
Southwest will play North Platte in the second round later Wednesday.
North Platte scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to push past No. 8 Lincoln Southeast 4-1.
Sophomore Maddia Goff pitched a one-hit gem in helping No. 2 Omaha Marian get past No. 3 Lincoln East 3-0, and top-ranked Papillion-La Vista cruised to a 10-0, four-inning win against No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South.
Lincoln Southeast (30-13) and Lincoln East (33-10), after playing in close games, will go into Thursday with their backs to the wall.
Spartan coach Lance Kingery has watched his team battle back during some tough games this year, including rallying from a 13-6 deficit in the seventh inning in the district final against Millard South, and expects the team to be ready for Papio South (22-16) at 9 a.m. Thursday.
"We'll still be line dancing before the game starts and they'll be singing Christmas songs," Kingery said. "It's just a matter of them finding their rhythm and getting everything back in the balance again."
Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast players — outside of two players on the Knights' roster — were playing in their first state tournament games Wednesday.
Now those teams have a taste of the atmosphere heading into elimination games.
"I think on a positive side of that, it's going to help," Southeast coach Toni Closner said. "Now that they have those first-game jitters (out) and they see what it's like to play in that high-pressure situation, I think we should hopefully be able to bounce back tomorrow and respond.
"These girls have done a really good job of fighting all year long, so I know they're not going to give up."
Southeast encountered a game full of high-pressure moments against North Platte. The Knights led 1-0 before North Platte loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, and scored two runs on an infield error. All four Bulldog runs were unearned.
Southeast will play Bellevue East (21-14) on Thursday morning.
Class B - Norris hits four homers in opening game
No. 3 Norris hit four home runs en route to an 8-3 win against No. 9 Grand Island Central Catholic during the opening round of the Class B state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.
Senior Alexis Wiggins hit two blasts to help the Titans advance to the 7 p.m. second-round game against No. 2 Hastings, which beat No. 10 Crete 8-2.
Top-ranked Omaha Skutt beat No. 5 Elkhorn 6-0 and No. 4 Northwest held off a late rally in an 8-7 win against No. 6 Seward.
Seward trailed 8-5 headed to the top of the seventh, but pulled to within 8-7 on a two-run homer from Grace Hamling, who finished with two homers and a triple to lead the Bluejays.
The Central Conference foes were meeting for a third time this season.
“All three times we’ve played them it’s been a battle back and forth, pretty evenly matched,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “Yeah, tough one to swallow, but they played well.
Hastings took control against Crete with five runs in the third inning. The first seven Tigers reached base safely and Sammy Schmidt and Kaelan Schultz each hit homers in the Hastings win.
Crete (21-11) will play Grand Island Central Catholic (23-10) and Seward (24-9) will play Elkhorn (21-13) in elimination games at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Class C - Malcolm, Central City open with big wins
Fairbury and Guardian Angels Central Catholic both played in the Class C state softball final last year.
Their roads to the 2020 championship just got a lot tougher.
No. 4 Malcolm rolled to a 16-3 win against No. 3 Fairbury and No. 10 Central City upset top-ranked GACC 6-4 during the opening round of the state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.
Malcolm will play No. 2 Bishop Neumann, a 9-1 winner against Hastings St. Cecilia, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Malcolm took control with a nine-run fourth inning against the Lady Jeffs, the defending state champions.
No. 7 Kearney Catholic defeated No. 5 Auburn 9-5 in the other first-round game.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!