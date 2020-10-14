State Softball: Pieper, Southwest rally in first round

"We'll still be line dancing before the game starts and they'll be singing Christmas songs," Kingery said. "It's just a matter of them finding their rhythm and getting everything back in the balance again."

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast players — outside of two players on the Knights' roster — were playing in their first state tournament games Wednesday.

Now those teams have a taste of the atmosphere heading into elimination games.

"I think on a positive side of that, it's going to help," Southeast coach Toni Closner said. "Now that they have those first-game jitters (out) and they see what it's like to play in that high-pressure situation, I think we should hopefully be able to bounce back tomorrow and respond.

"These girls have done a really good job of fighting all year long, so I know they're not going to give up."

Southeast encountered a game full of high-pressure moments against North Platte. The Knights led 1-0 before North Platte loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, and scored two runs on an infield error. All four Bulldog runs were unearned.

Southeast will play Bellevue East (21-14) on Thursday morning.

Class B - Norris hits four homers in opening game

No. 3 Norris hit four home runs en route to an 8-3 win against No. 9 Grand Island Central Catholic during the opening round of the Class B state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Senior Alexis Wiggins hit two blasts to help the Titans advance to the 7 p.m. second-round game against No. 2 Hastings, which beat No. 10 Crete 8-2.

Top-ranked Omaha Skutt beat No. 5 Elkhorn 6-0 and No. 4 Northwest held off a late rally in an 8-7 win against No. 6 Seward.

Seward trailed 8-5 headed to the top of the seventh, but pulled to within 8-7 on a two-run homer from Grace Hamling, who finished with two homers and a triple to lead the Bluejays.

The Central Conference foes were meeting for a third time this season.

“All three times we’ve played them it’s been a battle back and forth, pretty evenly matched,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “Yeah, tough one to swallow, but they played well.

Hastings took control against Crete with five runs in the third inning. The first seven Tigers reached base safely and Sammy Schmidt and Kaelan Schultz each hit homers in the Hastings win.