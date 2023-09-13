The Lady Vikes have a new strikeout queen.

Lakeview senior Hannah Allen entered play on Saturday just six strikeouts shy of a school career record and finished the day with 12.

"That was very emotional for me," Allen said.

Allen pitched eight innings across the Lady Vikes' three games during their home tournament.

"They stopped play in all the games and Mr. (Dan) Krueger went on the microphone and was talking about me breaking the record," Allen said. "I was pulled to the middle of the field and it was special to me."

Lakeview played in three games on the day and finished 1-2 and placed fourth.

"As good as we are at our high points we still have things we need to work on," Lakeview coach Jasey Reinhart said. "Nothing I saw needs a huge major overhaul but we've got things to work on still."

The Lady Vikes started play with a 5-4 win over Ponca with Allen getting the start in the pitching circle.

Allen would finish the game with the win and eight strikeouts to set a new school record. She pitched all five innings in the opener and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks.

"I was very emotional in that first game, I didn't expect to get it that early," Allen said. "I'm glad I did, I've been really working on pitching and that helps me in the game."

Allen would also lead the team in hits with her and Morgan Finecy each hitting two of the team's nine hits. Moe Colgrove had a team-high two RBIs on one hit.

"We've got to be more consistent with hitting, we need to string hits together at the right time like the first game," Reinhart said.

Lakeview would then fall in the second round to Omaha Skutt in an 11-2 game. The Lady Vikes would struggle in the game with the team recording nine errors in the loss.

The Lady Vikes finished with two hits and Cali Bentz finished the game with the loss. Bentz pitched the opening three innings and allowed seven runs on four hits and a walk. Bentz would also strike six batters.

Allen would come to pitch the final two outs and allowed four runs while striking out one batter.

Both pitchers would get turns throughout the day.

"They're both solid pitchers, I'm so proud for Hannah (Allen) to have her moment in that first game," Reinhart said. "Cali (Bentz) struggled at times but they just worked and they did what they were supposed to do."

Skutt would go on to win the Lakeview Invitation title after beating Twin River 6-1.

"Skutt's a great team but we didn't play our best against them," Reinhart said. "Just wasn't our day."

Lakeview's final game of the day would come against York in the third place game with the Dukes winning 10-4.

The Lady Vikes finished with six hits in the game with Allen leading the team with two. She would also get the start and pitch the opening 3 and 1/3 innings.

Allen allowed 10 runs on eight hits and struck out three batters. Saturday also marked the final home tournament of her career with Lakeview.

"It's kind of sad that this is the last home tournament but I really love the fans," Allen said. "I really like them supporting us and I think that really affects the girls and their mentalities."

Bentz would pitch the final inning of the Lady Vikes' loss.

Lakeview softball was also in action on Tuesday at Aquinas Catholic (after print deadline) and their next outing is set for Saturday at the Arlington Invite.

"As much as this hurts, as much as this stinks, I hope the girls remember this feeling so it doesn't happen again," Reinhart said. "What we were coming off after beating Ashland-Green and to feel what we're feeling now is not awesome."