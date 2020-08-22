Strikeouts, late runs send Silver Hawks over Discoverers

Stachura singled again to start the third, Addie Kudron walked with one down and Renner drove Stachura in on a sacrifice fly to center. Camille Pelan's ground ball single up the middle tied it 3-3.

It remained that way until the sixth when two leadoff singles then a one-out double and two-out double scored three Silver Hawks runs. CHS went down in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth then stranded a two-out single in the seventh.

GAME 2 - Southwest 8, Columbus 0: Addie Kudron pitched around trouble through the first three innings before Southwest found its hitting stroke late and Columbus began to unravel.

A one-out single then two, two-out base hits put the Sky Hawks up 1-0 after four. The visitors then sent 12 hitters to the plate in the fifth and needed just four hits for eight runs thanks to an error in left and four walks.

Braun and Pelan had the only two CHS hits. Stachura and Renner reached on walks, and Jasmine Podany was hit by a pitch.

"We're not done. This is just our second outing," Newman said. "We're playing the defense we need to be playing; we just have to hit; we have to hit. If we can't do that, we won't be able to produce."