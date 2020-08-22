Strikeouts, late runs send Silver Hawks over Discoverers

Columbus softball hung around with No. 4 Lincoln Southwest Saturday afternoon at Gerrard Park but suffered through some of the same troubles that handed the team a doubleheader loss to Lincoln North Star on Thursday – strikeouts and the big inning.
Thursday the Discoverers went down singing or looking 19 times and gave up a five-run inning in Game 2. Saturday it was 13 Ks and an seven-run fifth in Game 2 that handed CHS 6-3 and 8-0 losses.
"It comes down to the bats," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We had 13 strikeouts, looking and all. That's the thing. We're going to hit the hitting hard. Our defense was solid. We had one bad inning the second game. But if you take that away...(Southwest) was scared, I thought."
GAME 1 - Southwest 6, Columbus 3: The two teams were tied 3-3 through five innings when Southwest plated three in the sixth with four singles and a double. After Columbus tied it 3-3 with two runs in the third, the Discoverers managed just one hit over the final four innings.
Rylie Renner made her third start of the season and was effective again in the circle with 12 hits, five earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts.
Southwest scored single runs in each of the first three innings. Columbus tied it in the bottom of the first on Gwen Stachura's one-out single to left following Tayler Braun's leadoff double.
Stachura singled again to start the third, Addie Kudron walked with one down and Renner drove Stachura in on a sacrifice fly to center. Camille Pelan's ground ball single up the middle tied it 3-3.
It remained that way until the sixth when two leadoff singles then a one-out double and two-out double scored three Silver Hawks runs. CHS went down in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth then stranded a two-out single in the seventh.
GAME 2 - Southwest 8, Columbus 0: Addie Kudron pitched around trouble through the first three innings before Southwest found its hitting stroke late and Columbus began to unravel.
A one-out single then two, two-out base hits put the Sky Hawks up 1-0 after four. The visitors then sent 12 hitters to the plate in the fifth and needed just four hits for eight runs thanks to an error in left and four walks.
Braun and Pelan had the only two CHS hits. Stachura and Renner reached on walks, and Jasmine Podany was hit by a pitch.
"We're not done. This is just our second outing," Newman said. "We're playing the defense we need to be playing; we just have to hit; we have to hit. If we can't do that, we won't be able to produce."
"I was really impressed with our outfield and I was happy with Rylie. I thought she pitched a really good first game."
Columbus is 0-4 compared to 1-3 at this point a year ago, but Newman has seen much more from her squad in 2020. But in order to realize the success the group hopes for, she said the Discoverers need to bring a more relaxed approach to the plate.
"I think, right now, we're overthinking everything. We told them in between games, 'Just go in and do what you know how to do. It's like riding a bike; don't get so technical and mechanical,'" she said. "It comes down to fundamentals, but you've been playing this game so long, just go in and hit the ball; be aggressive.
"...We're going to get out the pitching machine and work on it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!