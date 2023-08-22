After an 0-2 start, the Columbus High softball team was able to capture their first wins of the season on Saturday.

Columbus traveled to Omaha Westview and faced off with the Wolverines and Benson High.

After the two games, Columbus was able to improve its record to 2-2 following a 14-0 and 5-3 win.

In the first game, Columbus bested Benson in the 14-0 three-inning game. Columbus was led by Danica Taylor, Alayana Kudron and Bella Larsen each recording two RBIs. Taylor also had a team-high two hits in the shutout victory.

Lexus Hill pitched a no-hitter through the three innings while recording six strikeouts and only walking three.

Columbus would then face hosting Westview and earn a two-run win.

In the win, Columbus had three hitters having multiple hits with Callen Heule, Taylor and Hanna Chohon each having two hits. Heule, Chohon and Hill each recorded one RBI in the win.

Heule would also make her presence felt in the pitching circle after recording six strikeouts in seven innings. She would end the game with three runs on four hits and one walk allowed on 111 pitches.

The Discoverer softball team will look to continue its road run to start the season with a game at Omaha Westside Thursday.