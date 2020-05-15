The diamond was always home for Stachura

Just over 10 years ago, anyone who saw Katie Stachura on a softball diamond couldn't have predicted she was beginning a career that would land her on a college softball roster.
Her father, Todd, coached a 10-and-under team at the time and figured, since Katie was always there in the dugout, he might as well let her play. She was 5 at the time and, at first, was focused on anything but the game.
"When I was really young he would put me in the outfield because not a lot of balls were hit out there," Stachura remembered. "I would be in the dirt making little sandcastles, or whatever, and I'd hear him yell, 'Katie! Go get the ball!'"
That little outfielder, once more interested in whatever treasures she could find in the big green sea that was the outfield, has since grown into a near every-position-type-of-player and will continue her career at Midland University.
She was invited to campus by coach Mike Heard in January when, despite never having seen Stachura play, he met with her and offered a spot on the team. Stachura accepted a combination of athletic and academic scholarships and will join the Warriors later this summer.
She was at Scotus Central Catholic on Thursday afternoon with her father, mother, Amy, and sister, Gwen, to put pen to paper and make it official.
"The hard work she has put in paid off," Todd said. "It brings a tear to your eye."
Though Stachura may not have been the most focused player when she first stepped on the diamond, it's been her home ever since. Dad as a coach and Amy, a former college player at College of Saint Mary, have watched their daughter grow into one of the most complete players on the Columbus High roster.
In her career, she's played just about everywhere other than first base because she's too short.
Everywhere else, she's found success and a way to impact the Discoverers wherever the team needed it most.
"For the year that I had Katie, she's what every coach wants on their team - someone who busts their butt at practice, someone who is always leading by example, someone who was always putting the extra reps in and someone who always had a smile on their face," Columbus High softball coach Kelsey Newman said. "I'm wishing Katie nothing but the best as she takes her softball career to the next level."
While playing in the dirt might be the most comical memory for Stachura starting in the game, the first moment when she found success has stuck with her as well. Her first-ever hit was a semi-bunt. She stuck the bat out, made contact with a half swing and hustled to first. Hundreds of hits have followed ever since.
"It's just always been a passion. Softball has been my life. I've played since I was 5, and before that, my parents were taking me out to the ball field," Stachura said. "My dad coached me for the first 15 years of my life. Softball has always been my passion and my life."
Stachura tried basketball but struggled with her short stature. She gave volleyball a go in junior high but knew her place was in the co-op between Columbus High and Scotus on the diamond.
Playing since she was young, there were already friendships at both schools.
Those friendships created a wealth of memories at practice and in the dugout that became an important element to the game.
"Rally hats," Stachura responded when asked about those moments in the dugout. "We would put our helmets on kind of weird, backward on our head, put our visors on backward and holding bats out with both arms. It was pretty wild sometimes."
Unfortunately, also part of the game were late-season injuries. Before this year, Stachura had yet to play in the district playoffs. As a freshman, she rolled a shoulder. She had heat stroke as a sophomore. Her junior year she partially dislocated her knee cap when trying to make a play.
As the district round approached last fall, of course, her anxiety went up, expecting the worst. Then she was hit in the hand with a pitch while batting and thought perhaps it was broken. While her heart had dropped when she couldn't feel her thumb, she eventually healed up in time and ended her career on the diamond instead of in the dugout.
At Midland she'll join a program that has appeared in each of the last two NAIA National Tournaments and had at least a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference league championship during that same time frame.
"I'm really excited; I'm really happy. I hope that we'll get to play this fall and I'll get to have my first year of college softball," Stachura said. "I'm really excited to play with Mike Heard and all of the other assistant coaches and all of the other players that are coming in with me."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!