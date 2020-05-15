The diamond was always home for Stachura

Though Stachura may not have been the most focused player when she first stepped on the diamond, it's been her home ever since. Dad as a coach and Amy, a former college player at College of Saint Mary, have watched their daughter grow into one of the most complete players on the Columbus High roster.

In her career, she's played just about everywhere other than first base because she's too short.

Everywhere else, she's found success and a way to impact the Discoverers wherever the team needed it most.

"For the year that I had Katie, she's what every coach wants on their team - someone who busts their butt at practice, someone who is always leading by example, someone who was always putting the extra reps in and someone who always had a smile on their face," Columbus High softball coach Kelsey Newman said. "I'm wishing Katie nothing but the best as she takes her softball career to the next level."

While playing in the dirt might be the most comical memory for Stachura starting in the game, the first moment when she found success has stuck with her as well. Her first-ever hit was a semi-bunt. She stuck the bat out, made contact with a half swing and hustled to first. Hundreds of hits have followed ever since.