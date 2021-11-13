Three Titan softball players honored with postseason awards

Three members of the Titan lineup have been honored with postseason awards by the East Husker Conference and Lincoln Journal Star.

Faith Zimmer and Kamryn Lemburg were both named to the Journal Star All-State teams while Delaney Reeg joined that duo as all-conference players.

Zimmer, a junior, was a two-way player for the Titans in the circle and at second base. As a pitcher, she went 5-6 with 32 strikeouts, tossed a no-hitter and had an ERA of 5.34. Zimmer tossed 55 innings and appeared in 22 of the 32 games.

The junior took a big step up in responsibility, throwing more than twice as many innings and pitching in more than twice as many games as she did in her sophomore season.

"She is a confident pitcher and she is not scared to face any hitter," coach Renae Van Driel said. "Faith lets the game play out in the circle and knows that her team has her back."

With the bat, she had 26 hits, scored 24 runs, drew 16 walks, laid down three sacrifices and had a .517 on-base percentage to go with a .382 batting average.

Zimmer earned Honorable Mention All-State and First Team All-East Husker.

"She was not afraid to sing the bat," Van Driel said. "She knew how to get the bat on the ball and make things happen for our offense."

Lemburg helped lead her team in centerfield and the batter's box. The senior was tops on the Titans with 29 hits, drove in 12 runs, scored 36, stole 17 bags and walked 17 times. Lemburg was on base every other at-bat behind a .500 on-base percentage and hit her way aboard at a .382 clip.

Lemburg was also a All-State Honorable Mention and Second Team All-East Husker.

"Kamryn was our lead off hitter. She did a great job of finding her pitch and driving it," Van Driel said. "It may not go over the fence but she hit it hard and got on base for us, which gave the team momentum for the game. She also did a great job for the Titans in the outfield. She was good at reading the ball off the bat and running balls down in the air to get us outs."

Delaney Reeg was named Second Team East Husker thanks to a sophomore season that included 19 hits, 29 runs scored and two home runs. She also put together a .351 on-base percentage and .275 batting average. Reeg mainly played shortstop for the Titans.

"She was good this year at moving her feet on defense and making the plays," Van Driel said. "She was not afraid to throw the ball on the run to get girls out. Delaney was a player that tried to calm down her teammates when they were upset and tried to get you fired up to not give up that the game is not over till the last out."

Twin River went 14-18 this fall and saw the season come to a close in the semifinals of the subdistrict tournament. Lemburg is one of five seniors, along with Alyssa Dohmen, Kailyn Marker, Natalie Reeg and Whitney Schmidt, that the Titans will look to replace next season.

Lemburg takes with her the team's largest total in hits, runs and stolen bases. Schmidt led the team with 19 RBIs.

