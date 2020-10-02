 Skip to main content
Thursday Softball Scoreboard
agate

Thursday Softball Scoreboard

Youth Softball
Complete Softball Scores for Week

This report was generated: Fri, October 2, 2020 6:35:40 pm CDT

Postponed/Cancelled Games:
10/01/2020: Columbus @ Papillion-LaVista South -- POSTPONED FROM 09/03/2020
10/01/2020: South Sioux City @ Highway 91 -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
10/01/2020: Freeman @ FCEMF -- POSTPONED FROM 09/10/2020
10/01/2020: Wray, CO @ Chase County -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
10/01/2020: Wray, CO @ Chase County -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
09/29/2020: Ord @ Twin River -- CANCELLED (due to COVID-19)
09/29/2020: Tekamah-Herman @ Blue River -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
09/29/2020: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder @ Blue River -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
09/29/2020: Tekamah-Herman vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder @ Blue River -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
09/28/2020: Lincoln East @ Columbus -- POSTPONED FROM 09/10/2020
09/28/2020: St. Paul @ Ord -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
09/28/2020: West Point-Beemer @ North Bend Central -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
09/28/2020: Waverly @ Northwest -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
09/28/2020: Fremont @ Lincoln High -- POSTPONED FROM 09/10/2020
09/28/2020: Lincoln East @ Columbus -- POSTPONED FROM 09/22/2020
09/28/2020: Polk County @ Twin River -- CANCELLED (due to COVID-19)
09/28/2020: Wilber-Clatonia @ Centennial -- POSTPONED FROM 09/08/2020
Missing Scores:
10/01/2020: Ralston @ Duchesne/Roncalli

Monday (09/28/2020)

Adams Central 15, FCEMF 9
Arlington 17, Raymond Central 11
Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Westside 2
Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2
CCV 18, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Centennial 10, CCV 2
Centennial 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0
DC West/Concordia 6, Ashland-Greenwood 3
DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6
Elkhorn 16, Bennington 5
Fremont 16, Lincoln High 3
GICC 13, Aurora 4
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 15, Boone Central 2
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 2
Hastings 13, GICC 3
Hastings 14, Aurora 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Boone Central 1
Holdrege 9, Minden 1
Lexington 11, York 10
Lincoln East 16, Columbus 3
Lincoln East 18, Columbus 2
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 4
Malcolm 11, Yutan/Mead 2
Malcolm 9, Fort Calhoun 1
Norris 8, Wahoo 0
North Bend Central 13, Schuyler 2
North Bend Central 14, West Point-Beemer 2
Northwest 7, Waverly 2
Omaha Gross Catholic 13, Omaha Mercy 5
Omaha Marian 12, Millard South 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Elkhorn South 2
Ord 10, St. Paul 7
Papillion-LaVista 9, Lincoln North Star 0
Papillion-LaVista South 8, Millard North 5
Southern Valley/Alma 13, Minden 0
Southern Valley/Alma 6, Holdrege 2
Weeping Water 12, Platteview 11
Yutan/Mead 13, Fort Calhoun 6

Tuesday (09/29/2020)

Adams Central 15, St. Paul 5
Adams Central 4, York 2
Aquinas Catholic 4, Polk County 1
Arlington 5, Wahoo 4
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Cass 4
Auburn 17, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Beatrice 12, Platteview 4
Beatrice 9, Waverly 8
Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 0
Blair 9, Ralston 1
CCV 14, Plattsmouth 8
Centennial 6, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Central City 10, Highway 91 9 (9 inn)
Columbus Lakeview 13, North Bend Central 12
Cozad 6, Centennial 0
Crete 9, Omaha Gross Catholic 1
Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn 3
FCEMF 15, Milford 6
Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1
Gering 13, Alliance 1
Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 4
Grand Island 17, Lincoln High 7
Gretna 11, Omaha Mercy 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Bishop Neumann 0
Hastings 15, Kearney 7
Kearney 10, Hastings 5
Kearney Catholic 18, Chase County 3
Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln Southeast 5, Lincoln North Star 3
Lincoln Southwest 12, Fremont 2
Lincoln Southwest 2, Fremont 0
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 17, Blue River 8
McCook 11, Minden 1
Millard North 24, Bellevue West 10
NEN 4, Ponca 3
Nebraska City 6, Syracuse 5
Norfolk 11, Columbus 1
Norfolk 8, Columbus 0
Norris 12, Fairbury 2
North Platte 4, Gothenburg 1
O'Neill 12, South Sioux City 4
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Duchesne/Roncalli 0
Papillion-LaVista South 11, Omaha Mercy 3
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Gretna 2
Plattsmouth 9, CCV 8 (inning)
Scottsbluff 11, Chadron 2
Seward 12, Schuyler 0
Southern Valley/Alma 13, Chase County 1
Southern Valley/Alma 5, Kearney Catholic 3
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Cozad 2
St. Joe Lafayette, MO 10, Falls City 0
Tekamah-Herman 10, Blue River 2
Tekamah-Herman 14, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13
Waverly 11, Platteview 8
York 12, St. Paul 0

Wednesday (09/30/2020)

Bellevue West 16, Omaha Westside 8
Lincoln Southeast 10, Kearney 3
Lincoln Southeast 9, Kearney 1

Thursday (10/01/2020)

Adams Central 13, Aurora 11
Alliance 8, Holyoke, CO 1
Aquinas Catholic 23, West Point-Beemer 14
Arlington 12, Yutan/Mead 1
Arlington 7, DC West/Concordia 3
Ashland-Greenwood 17, Fort Calhoun 0
Auburn 14, Nebraska City 12
Aurora 11, Lexington 3
Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 1
Blair 8, Bennington 5
Boone Central 12, St. Paul 2
Cass 14, Raymond Central 4
Columbus Lakeview 23, Schuyler 0
Cozad 12, Gothenburg 0
Crete 10, Adams Central 9
Crete 13, Lexington 1
DC West/Concordia 11, Yutan/Mead 3
Elkhorn 18, Elkhorn North 6
FCEMF 8, Freeman 7
Fairbury 9, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4, Wayne 1
Highway 91 13, South Sioux City 5
Holdrege 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Holyoke, CO 13, Alliance 9
Kearney Catholic 9, Minden 3
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Southwest 11
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln Southwest 2
Lincoln North Star 8, Fremont 0
Malcolm 16, Weeping Water 4
Milford 9, Blue River 0
Millard West 10, Bellevue East 1
NEN 9, North Bend Central 1
Norfolk 12, Lincoln Pius X 2
Norfolk 2, Lincoln Pius X 0
North Platte 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 3
North Platte 16, Hastings St. Cecilia 1
Northwest 10, Adams Central 0
Northwest 12, Holdrege 8
Northwest 4, Seward 2
O'Neill 8, Ord 0
Omaha Marian 8, Gretna 0
Omaha Mercy 5, Tekamah-Herman 3
Papillion-LaVista 7, Millard South 0
Papillion-LaVista South 8, Columbus 0
Polk County 14, Pierce 4
Seward 6, Crete 3
Seward 8, York 0
Syracuse 16, Falls City 3
Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
York 15, Schuyler 0
York 6, Holdrege 2
