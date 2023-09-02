For the first time this season, Lakeview softball played a home game hosting Blue River on Thursday. Blue River scored the first run of the game as Lakeview stranded five runners on base over the first two innings.

However, the Lady Vikes offense broke out in the third with eight runs on three run-scoring extra-base hits to take an 8-1 lead.

After the Panthers scored three runs to trim the deficit to 8-4, Lady Vikes sophomore Cali Bentz lined a walk-off inside-the-park grand slam down the left-field line to seal the run-rule win in five innings.

"It was a little bit slower than I would've liked, but they came through with some timely hits there in the middle and at the end of the game, which is something we haven't necessarily been doing," Lady Vikes head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "Some solid, timely hits was nice."

Bentz drove in five runs to lead the team as she hit an RBI double in the third to finish off the eight-run frame. Lady Vikes senior Morgan Finecy cleared the bases with a triple as she scored a team-high three runs. Lakeview senior Ayshia DeLancey hit a two-run double to get Lakeview on the board.

"I was just thinking hit the ball," Finecy said. "That's all I'm ever wanting. Just keeping my head down and hit."

Finecy's .333 batting average is the second-best mark on the team. The senior is tied with Bentz with seven RBIs driven in along with a team-high seven runs scored.

"It's been a little rocky for me. Just keeping my head down," Finecy said. "We've seen some tough pitchers, but I just want a little bit more and I'm glad to see it finally came here in this game."

Reinhart said she would like to see the adjustments come sooner than it did Thursday night, but she attributed that to the youth on the team with freshmen Emma Finecy, Emma Glendy and Julia Long playing for the first time this season.

"Just the inexperience and not necessarily playing at this level yet," Reinhart said. "I've got freshmen who are 15, 16 years old who are playing against 17 and 18 years old. I do think there's ton of potential. On our best game, we're unbeatable."

Lakeview averages nine runs per game in its three wins this season compared to just 1.7 runs in its three losses against ranked opponents in Wahoo, Hastings St. Cecilia and Central City.

"I think we have a bunch of leaders that show the younger girls fundamentals that will help them and how to do it better," Lady Vikes senior Hannah Allen said. "I just think that if we keep going strong in practices we'll be pretty good."

Allen earned the start in the circle. The senior pitched a complete game, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits. She struck out seven Panthers and walked one for her first free pass issued this season.

"It obviously wasn't my best night offensively or defensively," Allen said. "There is some things I can work better on, but I think everything still went OK."

Allen, who is now five strikeouts from breaking the school record for career strikeouts, sports a 2.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings this season.

"I've been working with a really good pitching coach and I've just been working on just little adjustments so I'm getting there," Allen said.

Lakeview improved to 3-3 following Thursday's win. The Lady Vikes will play at Wayne on Tuesday.